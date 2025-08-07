Dr. Saleeby's Substack
Uva Ursi (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi) AKA Bearberry
An herbal know to help with GI and GU issues. Acidify the urine. Wipe out dysbiotic microflora in gut.
2 hrs ago
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
2
Milk Thistle- Liver detoxifier and protector
A natural herb with an active ingredient (silymarin) that supports hepatocellular function.
Aug 5
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
10
Chikungunya Virus - what you need to know
Noise in the media of a large outbreak of Chikungunya in China has everyone worried.
Aug 4
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
56
18
1:47
Healing Peptide LL-37 may be the ticket to fight infections and adhere to antibiotic stewardship
One way to avoid antibiotic misuse or overuse, often called antibiotic stewardship, it avoids development of multi-drug-resistant bugs.
Aug 4
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
3
1
Gadolinium Contrasts and Toxicity Concerns
Popular use of Gadolinium in MRI to enhance image clarity is not without issues. This article highlights concerns.
Aug 4
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
9
One of MAHA's Key Points is removing Pharma Ads from TV
Finally, the right move from both sides of the aisle on bring up the USA to international standards of what Pharma is allowed to advertise and where.
Aug 3
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
9
7
1:35
Elevated Medicine Podcast Aug 1, 2025
Charles hosts another Elevated Medicine Podcast; An interview with Dr. JP Saleeby on what is Functional Medicine and how it differs from centralized…
Aug 2
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
7
1
23:14
July 2025
History on Immigration: Common Sense & Logic
A bit of clarification on Illegal Immigrants and Legal Immigrants; There remains much confusion and disinformation in the USA about these terms.
Jul 30
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
10
2
Black Cohosh (Actaea racemosa)
More on this herb that has effects on human hormones.
Jul 28
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
3
History Post: The scoop on the Boxer Rebellion
What was the Boxer Rebellion and how has it affected China/CCP and people today
Jul 28
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
4
Space X (not what you think)
A reposting (re-Stacking) of what C&C Jeff C. posted a week or so ago. Keep your eyes on the sky.
Jul 26
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
10
2
COVID S-spike protein reactivates Lyme Disease and other diseases.
As true now as two years ago. Reposting this lecture.
Jul 23
•
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
13
2
0:46
