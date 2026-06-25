$250 Discount for referral and for self during month of July.
Schedule in the month of JULY for an appointment later in the year.
For JULY... as we celebrate our 250th birthday as a nation. CHM is offering a great opportunity to help a friend or family member and also treat yourself to a generous discount on a visit to our office.
As long as the new patient referred (or existing) schedules their appointment in the month of July (even for a future date). Make sure you tell your referral to mention this discount at the time of scheduling. www.CarolinaHolisticMedicine.com for more info….
Does this discount include telehealth visits? or do you even do telehealth visits?