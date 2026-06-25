For JULY... as we celebrate our 250th birthday as a nation. CHM is offering a great opportunity to help a friend or family member and also treat yourself to a generous discount on a visit to our office.

As long as the new patient referred (or existing) schedules their appointment in the month of July (even for a future date). Make sure you tell your referral to mention this discount at the time of scheduling. www.CarolinaHolisticMedicine.com for more info….