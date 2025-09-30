5A-AD: A Key Marker of Intracellular DHT & Androgen Excess

by Heather Hydzik ND for Doctor’s Data Inc. | September 30, 2025

5-alpha androstanediol goes by many names: 5-Androstane-3,17-diol,3α-androstanediol, and simply 5A-AD – but what is its clinical significance?

Dihydrotestosterone (or DHT), produced via 5-alpha reductase conversion of testosterone, is one of the most potent androgens driving symptoms of androgen excess. Yet patients with androgenic symptoms don’t always have elevated DHT in serum. Read on to understand why.