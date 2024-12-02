Comparing Cortisol Testing in Saliva and Urine

By Krista Anderson-Ross, ND | November 26, 2024 - DDI newsletter (email)

For years at Doctor’s Data, we have appreciated the value of the salivary Diurnal Cortisol Profile and the Adrenal Function Profile, which elucidate the diurnal cortisol rhythm based on 4 spot saliva collections throughout a typical day. The rise in cortisol 30 minutes after awakening, when cortisol should be at its highest point in a 24-hour period, reflects the responsiveness of the HPA axis to the physiological stress of awakening from sleep. Some biometric trackers now include a “readiness” metric based on the sleep score of the night before. After a poor night’s sleep, AM cortisol levels may be attenuated, lowering the readiness score.

When interpreting low AM30 results in saliva testing (Figure A), it’s important to note if this result followed a typical night’s sleep. Often AM cortisol results appear surprisingly low if the patient woke much earlier than usual. For example, if a patient wakes up unusually early after a poor night’s sleep and collects saliva 30 minutes later, we expect cortisol levels to be suppressed by melatonin because normally they would still be asleep. In these cases, we suggest postponing collection until after a typical night’s sleep.

A. Saliva Spot Collection

In patients for whom you want to do a deeper exploration of the stress of waking, for example in patients with poor sleep and irregular schedules or wake times, the Cortisol Awakening Response (CAR) profile offers valuable insight into HPA axis responsiveness. The CAR is an important gauge for how prepared the nervous system is for the stressors of the day. Measurement involves three vials for collections: upon waking, 30 min later and 60 min later; providing additional data indicating an unresponsive or hyperactive HPA Axis, a delayed CAR, or a stress response that fails to turn off or is slow to recover. Note that a CAR profile consisting of two additional tubes can be added to any saliva profile that includes an AM30 cortisol collection. Figure B represents a delayed cortisol awakening response.

B. Cortisol Awakening Response (CAR)