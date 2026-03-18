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Cheryl Courtney's avatar
Cheryl Courtney
3h

Is this peptide better taken via nasal or as an injection to be effective?

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2 replies by Yusuf JP Saleeby MD and others
Paulette's avatar
Paulette
2hEdited

As I have idiopathic small fiber neuropathy, I was following these clinical trials a few years ago. I thought it never got past phase 2??

Edit: that was unclear. I believe it was the sarcoidosis one that I was following. Not that I have that kind of small fiber neuropathy, but I was hoping if it would help them, it might help me. But that one, I was told, didn’t get past phase 2 I had contacted the company directly to see when phase 3 would begin and they said it wouldn’t. Perhaps that changed sometime after I had contacted them

By the way, I have since learned (pubMed searches) that there are other natural things that may help increase the nerve fiber density. Acetyl L carnitine. Magnolol. Chitosan.

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