One minute of exercise correlates to five extra minutes of life (on average) so they say….

Doctors increasingly view exercise as the single most powerful medical intervention available. Yup, better than a pill or a shot. This coupled with proper nutrition is the winning combination. Just in time for New Year’s Resolutions.

Observational studies suggest one minute of exercise correlates to an additional five minutes of life as humans age. [It is also said that eating a hotdog will take away a day of your life and as a joke some unhealthy people would say that the hotdog is their super food (joking of course)].

Stanford researcher Euan Ashley discusses the current understanding of how exercise provides benefits at the cellular level. Click on the link below to go to the Interview:

