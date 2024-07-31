A novel treatment for LYME disease
I interview a Lyme patient in remission after an unusual treatment in Germany
To warm up the FLCCC Weekly Webinar at 7PM EST on August 7th, 2024 watch this video interview with Sophia a LYME survivor.
This interview went live on FLCCC/WBH this week: Whole Body Health Episode 24: Hyperthermia Treatment For Lyme Disease (covid19criticalcare.com)
