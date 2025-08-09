From today’s mass in the Catholic Church (8.9.2025), a reading from the Gospel according to Matthew 17:14-20

A man came up to Jesus, knelt down before him, and said,

"Lord, have pity on my son, who is a lunatic and suffers severely;

often he falls into fire, and often into water.

I brought him to your disciples, but they could not cure him."

Jesus said in reply,

"O faithless and perverse generation, how long will I be with you?

How long will I endure you?

Bring the boy here to me."

Jesus rebuked him and the demon came out of him,

and from that hour the boy was cured.

Then the disciples approached Jesus in private and said,

"Why could we not drive it out?"

He said to them, "Because of your little faith.

Amen, I say to you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed,

you will say to this mountain,

'Move from here to there,' and it will move.

Nothing will be impossible for you."

I celebrated a very solemn Mass with the monks and retreatants at the Trappist Monastery (Mepkin Abbey) this morning. There were my thoughts as I prayed for our staff and practitioners at CHM and all of our patients.

Many times in my career, try as I may I cannot get a patient better. No cure is realized with interventions prescribed or natural. It is then that I realize prayer may be the only answer. The mystery is why some prayers are answered in the way we expect or wish them to be, and yet others do not seem to be answered for reasons we will never know. God may have other plans for those individuals who suffer here on Earth. We must keep the faith, even the size of a mustard seed and ask for God’s intervention and Grace.