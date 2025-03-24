A Recap on two decades of discussion on safety of vaccines for our children.
YouTube videos recap this debate. Dr. Weldon's statement. My Op-ed. Are we at ground zero? Who is this serving?
Just to recap what has transpired in almost two-decades on a serious issue with our vaccine safety. Input from Dr. Wakefield, Children’s Health Defense and some experts in the field as well as some recent hearings are posted here.
Vaccine safety is not a priori. Science at its best and purist form must be adhered to determine the efficacy and safety of…