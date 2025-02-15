Magnesium L-Threonate vs. Magnesium Glycinate: Which Is Right for you?

By Amy Brownstein, MS, RDN original posted January 13, 2025

Medically reviewed by Suzanne Fisher, RD for VeryWell Health

By one estimate, 68% of Americans consume less than the recommended dietary amount of magnesium. Magnesium is essential for over 300 bodily functions and affects heart disease risk, blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, mental health (depression and anxiety), sleep, and cognitive health.1

Magnesium L-threonate and magnesium glycinate are two popular magnesium supplement forms. Deciding which supplement to choose depends on your health goals and how you intend to use it. Magnesium L-threonate contains magnesium and L-threonate, while magnesium glycinate combines magnesium with the amino acid glycine.23 Both forms of magnesium are popular supplement options, providing specific advantages to health. While both forms can replenish magnesium levels, their specific effects can vary.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate dietary supplements the way it regulates prescription medications. As a result, some supplement products may not contain the ingredients listed on the label. When choosing a supplement, look for products independently tested or certified by organizations such as NSF, U.S. Pharmacopeia, or ConsumerLab.com. For personalized guidance, consult your healthcare provider, registered dietitian nutritionist (RD or RDN), or pharmacist.

Key Differences

