Accumulation. How our environment contributes to chronic illness (rarely if ever just a singular thing)
Many believe a chronic illness state is the result of just ONE thing, such as heavy metals, childhood vaccines, mold, etc. But my clinical observations tell another story.
Accumulation is likely the best way to describe the phenomenon of how chronic disease presents from a root cause notion. We accumulate as we get older. There is a genetic component that is congenital that sets us up for chronic illnesses to manifest. Inescapable but nonetheless present in some people. Yes, I am talking about the genetics of CSIDS (c…