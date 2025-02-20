Action Items for new White House and administration & Congress.
A list of items for consideration in our times. With a new administration in the White House and better representation in Congress we can make some substantial changes in healthcare.
Here are some items (not necessarily all low hanging fruit):
Commercials - Executive Order to ban all pharmaceutical ads on TV, media, etc. to bring us in the USA in line with almost every other nation.
Nutrition and functional training in med school - Require federal/state funded medical school (and nursing, allied health, etc.) programs to require nutri…