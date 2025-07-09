A vast difference in opinions of COVID-shots should be resolved by good research and not just by an expert spouting the words Safe and Effective:

COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function

A peer-reviewed article of this preprint also exists.

Abstract

Objectives Assess rates of adverse events (AE) after COVID-19 vaccines experienced by women of reproductive age, focusing on pregnancy and menstruation, using data collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database. Design Population-based retrospective cohort study. Setting US and global entries in US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Participants CDC VAERS entries from January 1, 1998 to June 30, 2022. Interventions None. Main Outcome Measures A proportional reporting ratio analysis is performed using data in the VAERS system comparing adverse events (AE) reported post-COVID-19 vaccines with that of post-Influenza vaccines. Results COVID-19 vaccines, when compared to the Influenza vaccines, are associated with a significant increase in AE with all proportional reporting ratios of > 2.0: menstrual abnormalities, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformation, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal arrhythmias, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal vascular malperfusion, fetal growth abnormalities, fetal abnormal surveillance, fetal placental thrombosis, low amniotic fluid, preeclampsia, premature delivery, preterm premature rupture of membrane, fetal death/stillbirth, and premature baby death (all p values were much smaller than 0.05). When normalized by time-available, doses-given, or persons-received, all COVID-19 vaccine AE far exceed the safety signal on all recognized thresholds. Conclusions: Pregnancy complications and menstrual abnormalities are significantly more frequent following COVID-19 vaccinations than Influenza vaccinations. A worldwide moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy is advised until randomized prospective trials document safety in pregnancy and long-term follow-up in offspring.

This and the following links (references to scientific papers) are in response to:

Medical groups sue HHS, RFK Jr. over 'unlawful' vaccine changes

The groups say Kennedy unlawfully cut COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.

By Mary Kekatos ABC News: https://abcnews.go.com/Health/medical-groups-sue-hhs-rfk-jr-unlawful-vaccine/story?id=123531646 A lawsuit by some dubious organizations against a process by HHS/RFK, Jr., who wants to increase trust with the Am. public on healthcare. PROVE that vaccines are indeed safe and effective (who would not want that???) Much of the vaccine research over the century is BS, poorly designed studies with no real placebo group among other bad designed studies.

On COVID Shots, review these studies. Four of the authors I know personally and can vouch for them; these studies have also been peer-reviewed. I would like the opposing side (differing opinion among medical professionals) to show me their PROOF.

The ABC News reports: “The six groups -- including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) -- as well as a pregnant woman, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The organizations, representing pediatricians, infectious disease physicians, and public health professionals, accused the HHS and Kennedy of intentionally taking away vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, and unjustly replacing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) entire vaccine advisory panel.”

I believe the organizations that are accusing RFK, Jr of misdeeds should look inward and examine what they have done over the decades. It is my view, after hearing from both sides of this argument, that these National Medical organizations, starting with the AAP, ACP, SMFM and others have done great disservice & harm to the American public on a level that is criminal. The DOJ should investigate their agenda, Pharma-connections for conflict of interest, and prosecute them if criminal charges can be brought up against the organizations and their leaders. RFK, Jr was ‘‘cleaning house’’ a few weeks ago with regards to firing the 17 ACIP members with conflict of interest connections to Pharma.

