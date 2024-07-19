AI may not be ready for us in medicine
BHR article warns as nurses are wary with EPIC AI platform
AI (artificial intelligence) in medicine may have great promise... at least by those promoting it. HOWEVER, it is not yet matured enough to be relied upon for patient safety. There are some terrific issues with it failing to fulfil the promise. So let us be very careful and tread carefully, cautiously and be patient with this tech marvel. www.beckershos…
