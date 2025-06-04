Non-Caloric Sweeteners: Lots of choices, some of my recommendations for safe alternatives to sugar [updated article from 2014 with info on Allulose]

Natural Non-Caloric Sweeteners

By Yusuf Saleeby, MD

It is widely appreciated that the over consumption of caloric sweeteners is a bad idea for a healthy diet. While some can tolerate simple sugars better than others, avoidance of too many simple carbohydrates in our SAD (Standard American Diet) is probably a good idea to avoid the eventualities of obesity, metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes (T2DM). Among the caloric sweeteners there are some good and bad choices, they will be enumerated here before listing some safe alternative non-caloric or low-caloric sweeteners. I will touch briefly on what is commercially available in the realm of synthetic non-caloric sweeteners and why they are not a smart choice. [much more beyond this line]

So to start off with, our typical point of reference, sucrose (table sugar) should top the list of typical caloric/carbohydrate sweeteners. Bad if over consumed for several reasons; no real nutritional value, very high glycemic index and load. The glycemic index (GI) is a number between one and 100 given to a carbohydrate-rick food that is based on average increase in blood glucose levels after that food is consumed. The glycemic load (GL) is a number based on the GI with a single unit approximating the effect of consuming a gram of glucose.

Heavy handed on adding too much sucrose into your daily diet and you are sprinting along to becoming a diabetic. A 10-gram dose would yield a GI of 65 and a GL of 7.1,2

Then there is honey, and for a few reasons it is better than plain table sugar as it hosts several beneficial sugars and substances imparted by its creator the honey bee. Given this as a preferred sweetener it still holds a hefty glucose load that a diabetic or someone with insulin resistance may find unappealing. Honey varies upon type with levulose (D-fructose) concentrations in the mid 30% to as high as low 50s%. Glycemic index can range from 35 to 58 and glycemic loads from as low as 6 to as high as 12 from a 25-gram serving.3 Fructose or levulose found in fruit as a natural sugar has a much lower GI (11 to 23 depending on the source) when compared with high-fructose corn syrup.1,4 High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) is the bane of nutritionists, yet the favorite son of the food industry sweeteners, it is used heavily commercially in the USA as it has a greater shelf life and stability and is rather inexpensive. While not banned in the European Union which is a misconception, there are production quotas and quite frankly this sweetener has not been embraced by EU food producers as it has in America. This aversion is likely due to the fact that it has a very high GI/GL and raises questions about obesity and diabetes in society. One can experience GI's as high as 115 or more from a standard serving size of dessert laced with HFCS (24%) with a GL of 10 as one study reports.5,6 The overuse of this sweetener may be responsible for the obesity issues in industrialized countries.

A moment spent on artificial sweeteners before we proceed. While sugars and simple carbohydrates may be harmful for the waste line and also increasing our risk for DM, artificial sweeteners may be more dangerous. Why artificial sweeteners are dangerous is because of a few traits they all have. They are sometimes thousands of times sweeter than sugar and thus it is theorized can spark a genetically programmed preference for sweet stuff in our brains, causing us to over eat. They fool our hormonal system into thinking ''sugar'' is on the way and cause a spike in insulin levels which drive circulating carbohydrates into fat storage. They interfere with metabolism in the liver as they are foreign substances and slow down or distract if you will, our metabolism, thus leading to obesity. In one animal study, laboratory rats fed artificial sweeteners for a period of two weeks ate more, metabolisms was slowed and despite eating fewer calories overall, they gained 14% more body fat.7 Then there are the cancer concerns with many artificial sweeteners. Most notably bladder cancers reported as far back as the 1970s.8 The top four ''toxic'' artificial sweeteners today are Aspartame/Neotame, Aceslulfame-K, Sucralose and Saccharin.

Aspartame contains phenylalanine and aspartic acid (both amino acids) and methanol. It has been associated with nausea, flare ups of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), neurological disorders. The methanol component is converted to formaldehyde when metabolized which is a known liver, renal and neuro-toxin. At high temperatures phenylalanine is broken down into diketopiperazine (DPK) a known carcinogen. Acesulfame-K is a potassium salt containing the known carcinogen methylene chloride. This substance has been shown to lead to multiple cancers and may result in hypoglycemia. Sucralose contains chlorinated sugars and may result in the reduction of good bacteria in the gut, and if overused, increases are seen in serum glucose and insulin levels.9,10,11,12 Saccharin contains benzoic sulfimide and this substance has a long history of bladder cancer at least in rats.8

Whether it is pink, blue or yellow colored single dose packets you fancy, my advice is to stay away. It may be safer in the long run to use the white (sugar) or brown (raw sugar) packs in your coffee. Better yet, consider one of the non-caloric ''natural alternatives".

So for natural, non-caloric sweeteners we have a few to choose. Let’s start out with one of my most commonly recommended. Stevia, (Stevia rebaudiana) a plant grown in South America for years, and was little know until about 10-years ago in the USA. It is now one of the safest non-caloric sweeteners and gaining market share. Even in my neck of the woods (South Carolina), it may become a cash crop for local farmers as they are devoting increasingly more acreage to cultivate this herb for commercial production. As demand grows, local farmers may embrace this plant, an alternative to planting tobacco.13 The agent in stevia that causes the sweetness is Rebaudioside A (Reb-A for those folks in the industry). "The steviol glycosides meet purity criteria established by the JECFA (WHO). The clinical studies show that they have no effect on either blood pressure or blood glucose response, indicating stevia sweeteners are safe for use by individuals with diabetes. Recent studies, including human studies on intake, metabolism and toxicity, support the safety of stevia sweetener." according to Dr. Kirtida Tandel in a 2011 published report.9 Still it is not without some detractors that not it can cause nausea and bloating in some and since it is related to ragweed, there is the theoretical concerns about allergic reactions for those sensitive to the Asteraceae family of plants.16 Also there are the potential interactions with medication, glucose lowering medications, blood pressure lowering medications and lithium. Stevia can make sulfonylurea blood glucose meds and some blood pressure medications more effective. On the other hand it may hamper lithium clearance by the kidneys.17-19 When using this sweetener, too much may leave you with a little bit of a bitter taste.

Monk fruit also know as Buddha fruit has the scientific name of Siraitia grosvenorii. Cultivated in southern China and Thailand, this fruit has been used medicinally in those cultures for centuries to treat diabetes and obesity. It has sweetness 300-times that of table sugar and is very low in caloric content. It is considered generally regarded as safe (GRAS) by the FDA. Additional health benefits of this sweetener are that monk fruit contain mogrosides and research has shown them to be good antioxidant in nature and have some anticancer effects.20,21 Apparently mogrosides also inhibit the Epstein-Barr virus implicated in mono and chronic fatigue.22 As a natural sweetener with much lower caloric content compared to sugar, this is a viable alternative for those restricting their calories and those with insulin resistance or diabetes.

Lastly one of my favorite non-caloric sweeteners also claiming the title of an adaptogen herb is Jiaogulan or Gynostemma pentaphyllum. This particular plant discussed in a chapter of my book Wonder Herbs: A guide to three adaptogens (Xlibris, 2006). Jiaogulan is a vine in the cucumber family cultivated in the southern regions of China, some areas of Vietnam, Korea, Thailand and Japan. It is a powerful antioxidant and has the usual health promoting attributes of adaptogenic herbs. This herb has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries and was researched by Dr. Tsunematsu Takemoto in the 1980s as a safe low caloric sweetener. Dr. Takemoto had early interests in the monk fruit before turning his attention to Jiaogulan, studying this plant for years.23,24 To take advantage of the sweetness of this herb in addition to the health benefits of reported hypoglycemic effects, lipid lowering and anti-cancer, you will need to steep it as if making a tea.25-29 Over steep beyond 5-minutes will bring out the bitterness. I recommend using Jiaogulan in a mix of loose tea (Camellia sinensis or herbal teas like chamomile or rooibos or others) or even in your coffee. Adding a pinch of this loose tea right into the coffee maker with your favorite grinds is one good way to sweeten your morning coffee and add additional health benefits. A powder extract version is not yet commercially available as a tabletop sweetener.

Another new natural sweetener in the pipeline is called Tagatose is in use in the EU, Australia, New Zealand and Korea but not currently in the USA. While it is natural, it is not readily absorbed in the GI tract, thus the low caloric content (about 38% of the calories of sucrose). It is categorized as GRAS. With a GI of only 3, it is now under the watchful eye of the PepsiCo and Yoplait companies as possible low caloric sweeteners for their commercial food production catering to the calorie conscious consumer.9

Erythritol usually found in combination with stevia in the Cargill product Truvia is another rather safe and low-calorie alternative. Erythritol is a naturally occurring sugar alcohol that is a byproduct of the fermentation of glucose by the yeast M. pollinis. While nearly non-caloric it is about 75% as sweet as table sugar. It is FDA regarded as GRAS and has a very low GI/GL ranking as a sweetener. Large doses can have a cathartic property as this sugar is not well absorbed in the gut and acts as an osmotic laxative, so be careful with overindulging. However, it is less likely to cause bloating as seen with maltitol, sorbitol and lactitol sugar alcohols.30 Erythritol is not usually found as a stand-alone sweetener, but rather in combination with others such as monk fruit or stevia.

So the take home message here is that table sugar in large quantities is unhealthy, putting you at risk for DM, obesity and metabolic syndrome. The commercial artificial sweeteners, while non-caloric, harbor certain health risks and may be considered toxic in a natural healthy diet and in the end may not protect us from diabetes as once postulated or promised. The risks of their toxicity must be weighed against the benefit of not contributing calories. The lesser of the two evils is probably the lowest GI/GL natural sugars available as in honey and some natural fruit sweeteners. However, your best bet is a natural non-caloric or low caloric sweetener found in commercially available stevia or monk fruit or the adaptogen herb jaiogulan.

Yusuf Saleeby, MD is an integrative physician

(c)2014 - 2025

Posted 1st January 2014

For a bit on Allulose:

Allulose is a rare, low-calorie sugar substitute that has gained popularity due to its unique properties. Here are the key benefits of allulose, supported by scientific research (revised AI list here):

🟢 1. Low in Calories

Allulose provides about 0.2–0.4 kcal per gram , compared to 4 kcal/g in regular table sugar.

This makes it a useful option for calorie reduction and weight management. May act as a GLP-1 agonist (naturally)

🩸 2. Does Not Raise Blood Sugar or Insulin

Allulose has minimal impact on blood glucose and insulin levels .

It's considered diabetes-friendly , and some studies suggest it may even lower postprandial (after-meal) glucose when consumed with carbs.

Some researchers are reporting that it can even lower HbA1c and FBG levels.

🧪 3. May Support Fat Loss

Some animal and human studies indicate that allulose may reduce visceral fat and improve body composition, even without major calorie restriction.

😁 4. Tastes Like Sugar

It has about 70% the sweetness of sucrose but no bitter aftertaste like some artificial sweeteners or other natural sweeteners like stevia.

Great for baking and beverages, with similar texture and browning properties as sugar.

🦷 5. Tooth-Friendly

Unlike regular sugar, allulose is not fermented by oral bacteria, meaning it doesn’t contribute to tooth decay.

🔬 6. Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Potential

Some early studies suggest that allulose may reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, but more human data is needed.

⚠️ Considerations

Generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA.

In large quantities (above ~0.4 g/kg body weight), it may cause digestive upset like bloating or diarrhea. Remember high intake of caloric or non-caloric sugars can all cause bloating and even diarrhea.

Still relatively new, so long-term studies are limited.

Allulose can replace agents like stevia, erythritol (not considered safe anymore), or monk fruit. Can certainly replace the neurotoxic artificial sweeteners such as: Aspartame, Acesulfame, Saccharin, Sucralose and Neotame as a few examples. Xylitol and blends with Erythritol are now frowned upon.

For the GLP-1 Receptor Agonists effects and incretin mimetics it can replace with greater safety profiles these popular drugs: semaglutide (Ozempic / Wegovy); liraglutide (Victoza), tirzepatide (Mounjaro / Zepbound) and many others.

Since we are talking sweet and sugars here is an older 2008 piece on the health benefits of HONEY:

Liquid Gold, Sweetener of the Gods, Cure for what Ails you

February 21, 2011 reposted; Author: Saleeby, MD Yusuf

Abstract

Honey, natures wonder, is one of the best and safest natural sweeteners. Having multiple health benefits and curative properties as well, it should be treasured.

Honey

Honey has been used for centuries as a source of food, a commodity to be traded, a highly sought after luxury item, a medicinal and more. How about an all-natural remedy that requires no refrigeration, will not grow mold or bacteria and has an amazingly long shelf life. In ancient cultures, honey was used to treat burns and wounds. Some 4000 years ago ancient Egyptians used honey in medicine and make-up. There are records of its use to treat wounds and open sores to prevent infection on the battlefield. In more recent folk medicine, it is used to treat coughs and bronchitis.

In a modern day “hot totty” honey is mixed with lemon juice, tea and brandy to treat the cough or viral upper respiratory infection. Recent FDA recommendations to doctors are that they do not use over-the-counter cold and cough medications on children under 2 years of age and warn that more research is needed before widespread acceptance of these medications to be used in children under six. What is a parent to do who has a child up all-night coughing? Honey may be the answer.

A recent study at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania, researchers found a dose of buckwheat honey before bedtime is far more effective than dextromethorphan (DM) found in most over the counter cough suppressants.

Buckwheat honey is a dark honey. It is gathered by bees foraging for nectar from the buckwheat grain’s little white flowers. Light honey, of which we are more familiar, has fewer of the properties of cough suppression as does this darker honey. Pound for pound there is much more nutritional value and medicinal effect in the darker honeys.

Honey main constituent parts are levulose and dextrose. These two sugars in near equal amounts make up almost 80% of the sugars in honey. Levulose is a unique sugar in that it is readily assimilated by the human alimentary tract without the use of any digestive enzymes. It also is absorbed rather slowly, not allowing for a large spike in blood sugars. This low glycemic index property makes honey safe for use in diabetic patients. The slow uptake of levulose allows for this sugar to reach the large colon which is most likely responsible for the laxative effect of honey. Honey also contains polyphenols which makes it a good source of antioxidants. These antioxidant properties play a role in cleansing the body of free radicals implicated in serious illness, such as cancer and heart disease. Honey is said to be relaxing and taking it in the evenings can offer a natural and safe way to induce sleep. It is also thought to have anti-inflammatory properties. Some researchers believe that the bee may spray the comb with small amounts of venom before placing honey in them, and while this is controversial it may account for some of the healing properties of honey and its anti-inflammatory properties.

Honey contains a number of nutrients in addition to the levulose and dextrose sugars namely some proteins and enzymes. Three important enzymes are present in honey: invertase, diastase, and glucose oxidase. Enzymes are most likely a result of the bee’s process of converting nectar into honey, since they are not found in the nectar. Invertase converts sucrose into levulose and dextrose, while diastase an enzyme used to convert starch to simpler sugars (of which nectar has no starch) is a mystery. Researchers are still not sure why this enzyme is present in honey. In Europe diastase has its usefulness in the honey industry as it is measured to check for product quality. Finally, glucose oxidase found in the pharyngeal glands of bees and they honey they produce forms hydrogen peroxide during its action on dextrose (a lesser sugar in honey). This peroxide is what is probably responsible for the heat-sensitive antibacterial activity of honey. Other bacterial and yeast/fungi fighting properties of honey include the high sugar content (with the osmotic effect of literally drying out microbes) and its relative acidity (malic acid and other natural acids) that inhibit microbial growth and make honey bacteriostatic. Honey produced exclusively for medical purposes in New Zealand and Australia have antibacterial phenol-like substances from bees that forage within the native Leptospermum species of trees.

Depending on the type of honey there can be found quite a few minerals such as potassium, sulfur, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, manganese, copper & and many more trace elements. Very few vitamins in low amounts are also present, but not in any quantity to become a significant source. While there is the misconception that bee venom contains formic acid (like that seen in red/fire ants) it has been scientifically proven not to exist, yet the general public is still under this impression. Some studies have shown that the active ingredient melittin in bee venom may have curative properties in the rheumatologic and arthritic diseases.

Since the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Chest Physicians do not condone the use of dextromethorphan for childhood cough, as this medication has been implicated in accidental overdoses and in recent years been used by teenagers in order to get high, a viable alternative in dark honey (buckwheat honey). However, it is not recommended for children under the age of one-year. Honey can harbor the spores of Clostridium botulinnum the cause of infant botulism. This bacterium is harmless in older children and adults.

JP Saleeby, MD is an emergency medicine physician

© 2008 -2025

