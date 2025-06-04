Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Jun 16

More on allulose:

Natural Sources of Allulose (also known as D-psicose) is found in trace amounts in:

Figs

Raisins

Maple syrup

Wheat

Jackfruit

Molasses

Commercial Production:

Because natural sources don't contain much allulose, commercial production typically involves:

Starting with corn or sugar beets (rich in fructose).

Using enzymes to convert fructose into allulose.

Specific enzymes like D-tagatose 3-epimerase or psicose epimerase rearrange the molecular structure of fructose to create allulose.

This enzymatic process yields a sweetener that tastes like sugar but has:

~90% fewer calories

Minimal impact on blood sugar or insulin. May have a GLP-1 effect similar to synthetic drugs popular these days for T2DM and weight loss. PHA will give lectures on Allulose and GLP-1 connection.

Similar taste and texture to sucrose (table sugar)

Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Jun 5

Go natural when it comes to GLP-1s.

