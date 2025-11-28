Alzheimer’s Disease: The Most Common Neurodegenerative Disease—Here Are the Causes

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that gradually destroys memory, thinking skills, and the ability to perform everyday tasks. As the single most common neurodegenerative disease, it affects more than 6 million Americans (6M) —most of them age 65 or older. The disease is irreversible according to most current medical knowledge and terminal.

It often begins subtly—years before it’s diagnosed—showing up as everyday lapses that are easy to brush off. Waxing and waning.

Alzheimer’s symptoms develop differently depending on when the disease begins. There are generally two types: early-onset Alzheimer’s, which develops before age 65, and late-onset Alzheimer’s, which occurs afterward.

Early-onset Alzheimer’s accounts for about 5 percent to 6 percent of cases (5% to 6%), often has a stronger genetic link, progresses more quickly, and may start with problems in thinking, language, or vision rather than memory alone, making it harder to diagnose initially.

Late-onset Alzheimer’s, which starts after age 65, typically begins with gradual memory loss and progresses slowly through predictable stages.

The following five stages describe the progression of late-onset Alzheimer’s, the most common form of the disease.

Asymptomatic Stage–Biological changes characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease are present long before cognitive or behavioral symptoms appear. This stage may last for years or even up to two decades.

Early Stage–Early-stage Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by mild symptoms that may resemble normal aging difficulties. People at this stage are typically aware of their condition and remain largely independent, able to drive, work, and engage in daily activities with minimal assistance.

Common warning signs include:

Frequently misplacing items and being unable to retrace steps

Confusion about time, dates, or familiar places

Difficulty with planning or organizing

Trouble learning new information or maintaining focus

New challenges in finding the right words in conversation or writing

Difficulty interpreting visual information

Personality or emotional changes (More from an ET article)

Here are the major subsets (subtypes or forms) of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) commonly recognized in clinical and research settings:

1. By Age of Onset

🔹 Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease (EOAD)

Symptoms begin before age 65 (often in 40s–50s).

Accounts for 1–6% of all AD cases.

More likely to be linked to genetic mutations (familial AD).

May present with non-memory symptoms first (e.g., trouble with language, visual/spatial difficulty).

🔹 Late-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease (LOAD)

Symptoms begin after age 65 .

Most common form (90–95% of cases).

Influenced by a mix of genetics (e.g., APOE ε4), aging, and lifestyle factors.

2. By Genetic Risk

🔹 Familial Alzheimer’s Disease (FAD)

Rare autosomal dominant inherited form (~1% of all AD).

Caused by mutations in: APP PSEN1 PSEN2 ApoE (with 4-allele type)

Usually early in onset (30s–50s).

🔹 Sporadic (Non-Familial) Alzheimer’s Disease

No single inherited mutation.

Results from a combination of: Aging Polygenic risk Environmental and lifestyle factors

Includes most late-onset cases.

3. By Clinical Presentation / Phenotype

(Some forms look different from “typical” memory-first Alzheimer’s.)

🔹 Typical (Amnestic) Alzheimer’s Disease

Memory impairment is the earliest and primary symptom.

Most common phenotype.

🔹 Posterior Cortical Atrophy (PCA)

Visual processing deficits first.

Trouble reading, judging distances, recognizing objects.

Often an atypical form of Alzheimer’s.

🔹 Logopenic Variant Primary Progressive Aphasia (lvPPA)

Language dysfunction is the earliest symptom.

Word-finding difficulty, slow speech.

Commonly caused by Alzheimer’s pathology.

🔹 Frontal Variant Alzheimer’s Disease

Early executive dysfunction , personality, or behavioral changes.

Can resemble frontotemporal dementia but pathology is AD.

4. By Biomarker Classification

(Used in modern research and diagnosis.)

🔹 Amyloid-positive / Tau-positive / Neurodegeneration-positive (ATN framework)

ATN stands for:

A : Amyloid plaques

T : Tau tangles

N: Neurodegeneration

AD can be subclassified based on biomarker patterns (e.g., A+T+N+, or A+T–N+, etc.), especially in research, to describe disease stage and biological subtype.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tests

A lumbar puncture can measure:

Amyloid-β42 (usually low in Alzheimer’s)

Total tau (t-tau)

Phosphorylated tau (p-tau)

Patterns in these proteins are highly accurate for Alzheimer’s.

Blood tests (increasingly available)

These measure Alzheimer biomarkers without needing a spinal tap:

pTau-217 , pTau-181

Amyloid-β42/40 ratio

Neurofilament light (NfL) (general marker of neurodegeneration)

5. Very Rare Variants

🔹 Alzheimer’s Disease with Down Syndrome (DS-AD)

People with trisomy 21 almost universally develop AD pathology due to extra APP gene .

Symptoms can appear earlier than typical LOAD.

Lifestyle and Environmental Factors

Lifestyle habits and environmental exposures play an important role in brain health and may influence the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Social Isolation: Social isolation increases the risk of dementia by up to 60 percent.

Lack of Mental Stimulation: Low cognitive activity can accelerate mental decline, whereas mentally stimulating work is associated with a lower risk of developing dementia later in life.

Chronic Stress: Chronic stress leads to prolonged elevated cortisol levels. High cortisol can damage the hippocampus, impair neuronal plasticity, promote neuroinflammation, and accelerate amyloid beta and tau pathology.

Lack of Sleep: Poor or insufficient sleep may contribute to protein buildup. Most people benefit from six to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

Unhealthy Diet: Diets high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats may raise the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by contributing to cardiovascular problems, reduced blood flow to the brain, and neuroinflammation.

Lack of Exercise: Regular physical activity supports heart health, blood flow, and oxygen delivery to the brain, which helps maintain cognitive function.

Excess Belly Fat: Excess abdominal fat, particularly visceral fat, promotes chronic inflammation, insulin resistance, vascular dysfunction, hormonal imbalances, and oxidative stress—all of which contribute to brain atrophy and cognitive decline.

Nutritional Deficiencies: Lack of certain micronutrients—such as manganese, selenium, copper, and zinc, and vitamins A, B, C, D, and E—may increase Alzheimer’s risk. People with Alzheimer’s disease have also been found to have lower brain levels of lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene.

Exposure to Pollutants: Higher exposure to fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5) is linked to more severe Alzheimer’s-related brain changes and greater dementia severity because these tiny particles can travel into the bloodstream and the brain, where they trigger chronic inflammation and oxidative stress.

Exposure to Environmental Toxins: A 2020 review found that infections caused by viruses, bacteria, or fungi can trigger inflammation, which may gradually shrink brain tissue and contribute to Alzheimer’s disease.

Nighttime Light Exposure: Greater exposure to outdoor light at night is linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease, especially in people under 65, because it disturbs the body’s natural circadian rhythm, increases inflammation, and weakens disease resistance.

Smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and reduces blood flow to the brain, with studies suggesting a 30 percent to 50 percent increased risk of dementia. Quitting smoking, even later in life, can lower this risk.

Medical Conditions and Intervention (usually Medications)

Certain medical conditions and the ways they are managed can affect cognitive health and may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease risk.

Certain Conditions: Diabetes, hearing loss, brain injury, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and certain infections may increase Alzheimer’s risk.

Certain Medications: Examples include zolpidem (for insomnia) and benzodiazepines (for anxiety), sleep aids (OTC) such as antihistamines, bladder spasm drugs (anticholinergic) as they can impair cognitive function, leading to memory loss, reduced verbal memory, and slowed processing speed. Beware of long-term use of anticholinergics.

Most HONEST Neurologists and Geriatricians will tell you that modern day medications will not cure and are minimally effective. Immunotherapy likewise has been very disappointing.

More luck with CAM therapies:

Neuroprotective Herbs

Certain herbs show potential for supporting brain health and may help reduce processes linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Early on they may thwart off AD.

Ashwagandha: The extract withaferin A may help reduce the buildup of harmful brain proteins and lower inflammation and oxidative stress. A randomized controlled trial of 40 adults with mild cognitive impairment used 250 milligrams of ashwagandha extract per day for 60 days and reported improvements in memory and attention.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin, a natural compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that support brain health. Research suggests it may help slow Alzheimer’s progression by reducing brain plaques and preventing the buildup of harmful beta-amyloid proteins.

Sage: Sage extract may help support mood, cognition, and cholinergic function. One study tested a fixed dose of sage extract (60 drops/day) for four months in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and found it effective.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture may help support brain function in Alzheimer’s disease at both molecular and systemic levels by improving symptoms and the brain’s microenvironment, especially when applied early. Research suggests it works through multiple pathways, including reducing beta-amyloid deposits, improving tau protein changes, and easing neuroinflammation.

A 2019 meta-analysis of 13 studies found that acupuncture can improve memory and cognitive function in Alzheimer’s disease, and in many cases, it has been more effective than conventional Western medicines, with fewer adverse effects. Despite its potential, acupuncture is not yet widely used in clinical Alzheimer’s treatment.

Other things to consider:

What Are the Natural and Lifestyle Approaches to Alzheimer’s Disease?

Managing Alzheimer’s disease relies on regular social engagement, physical exercise, proper nutrition, consistent health care, and a calm, structured environment.

1. Games

Using play as an intervention strategy for people with dementia provides notable cognitive, emotional, and social benefits. A 2022 study found that caregivers observed improvements in energy levels, mood, communication, and connection through customized play activities.

2. Music

A 2023 systematic review of eight studies found that music therapy improves cognitive function in people with Alzheimer’s disease, with particularly strong effects seen in active music interventions where people participate in music-making. These findings support music therapy as a promising complementary approach. A study published in July also found that exposure to Mozart’s K.448 rhythm improved cognitive function in mice.

3. Dance

A 2019 review of 12 studies found that dancing can improve physical, cognitive function, and psychological well-being in people with Alzheimer’s disease. Most studies showed that dance either enhanced or slowed the decline in quality of life for both patients and caregivers.

4. Brain-Boosting Foods and Diets

Eating brain-supportive foods may help protect memory and overall brain health. Whole grains and legumes provide steady energy for neurons. Fruits such as berries, grapes, watermelon, and avocados supply antioxidants, resveratrol, and lycopene that protect against memory loss. Dark leafy greens and beets support circulation and reduce inflammation, while seafood and shellfish provide omega-3s and vitamin B-12 for cognitive function.

Nuts and olive oil offer healthy fats that support vascular health. Seeds such as pumpkin, sunflower, and sesame are rich in vitamin E and other key nutrients essential for brain health. Sesame seeds, in particular, contain tyrosine, which boosts dopamine production, as well as zinc, vitamin B6, and magnesium—nutrients that help keep the brain sharp and alert.

The specific diets that people with Alzheimer’s disease may benefit from include:

Mediterranean Diet: This diet emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, olive oil, and frequent fish intake while limiting red meat and processed foods. It may help slow Alzheimer’s progression.

MIND Diet: This diet combines elements of the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets and emphasizes green leafy vegetables, berries, whole grains, beans, nuts, fish, and olive oil, while limiting red meat, sweets, cheese, butter, and fried foods.

5. Nutritional Supplements

Some vitamins and minerals may help support brain health and address deficiencies linked to cognitive decline.

Selenium: Research shows that people with Alzheimer’s disease have lower levels of selenium in their blood compared to healthy older people.

Zinc: Early clinical trials suggest that zinc therapy may help people with Alzheimer’s disease by lowering harmful copper levels and possibly improving cognition.

B Vitamins: A 2022 meta-analysis of 95 studies found that vitamin B supplementation may help slow the rate of cognitive decline.

6. Aerobic and Resistance Exercises

Regular physical activity—such as walking, gardening, cooking, or playing sports—can help slow cognitive decline and may delay the progression of dementia.

Combining aerobic and strength exercises with everyday activities such as walking, dancing, and gardening supports brain health and general well-being. Try to aim for at least 30 minutes of activity, five days a week, to boost circulation and brain health.

7. Sufficient Sleep

Deep, restorative non-REM slow-wave sleep helps protect the brain against beta-amyloid. Research shows a strong connection between Alzheimer’s progression and the circadian system—the body’s internal clock that controls sleep, wakefulness, and other daily cycles. The circadian system regulates the activity of about half of the 82 genes associated with Alzheimer’s risk.

8. Meditation

Meditation may support brain health and could help prevent or even reverse cognitive decline. Research shows that people who meditate experience less hippocampal atrophy—a reduction in the size of the hippocampus, which controls memory formation, learning, and spatial navigation—and report less isolation and loneliness, which are linked to higher Alzheimer’s risk. Meditation may also improve sleep, lower blood pressure, and reduce cardiovascular disease risk, further supporting overall brain and body health.

9. Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy, which uses plant-based essential oils through inhalation or skin application, may help improve thinking and memory in people with Alzheimer’s disease, as essential oils possess neuroprotective and antiaging properties.

Several recommended essential oils include:

Lavender: Calms mood and may reduce depression, anger, and irritability

Lemon Balm: Eases anxiety and insomnia, and may support memory

Ylang-Ylang: Helps relieve depression and may improve sleep

Bergamot: Reduces anxiety, agitation, and stress, and may support sleep

