Alzheimer's Disease Basics
Staging, Meds, etc.
Alzheimer’s disease is usually described in stages based on how symptoms progress over time. Different organizations within medicine in the West label them slightly differently, but they generally line up like this:
1. Preclinical Alzheimer’s (early brain changes)
No noticeable symptoms yet
Brain changes (like amyloid plaques) are already starting
Person functions normally in daily life
Often only detectable through research tests or biomarkers
This stage can last years or even decades.
2. Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s
Mild but noticeable memory problems (especially recent events)
Trouble finding words or organizing thoughts
Still mostly independent
Changes are often noticed by close family or friends
Not everyone with MCI progresses to Alzheimer’s, but many do.
3. Mild Alzheimer’s disease
Clear memory loss (forgetting names, repeating questions)
Difficulty with planning, finances, or problem-solving
Getting lost in familiar places
Mood or personality changes (anxiety, irritability)
This stage often lasts 2–4 years.
4. Moderate Alzheimer’s disease
Memory loss worsens (may forget personal history)
Needs help with daily activities (dressing, bathing)
Confusion about time and place
Changes in behavior (agitation, wandering, sleep problems)
This is usually the longest stage.
5. Severe Alzheimer’s disease
Severe memory loss; may not recognize loved ones
Limited ability to communicate
Needs full-time care
Physical decline (difficulty swallowing, walking)
Another common way to group stages
Early stage → Mild Alzheimer’s
Middle stage → Moderate Alzheimer’s
Late stage → Severe Alzheimer’s
People often use Alzheimer’s and dementia interchangeably, but they’re not the same thing.
Big picture
Dementia is an umbrella term. It describes a group of symptoms: memory loss, trouble thinking, language problems, and changes in behavior that interfere with daily life.
Alzheimer’s disease is a specific disease and the most common cause of dementia (about 60–70% of cases).
So: all Alzheimer’s is dementia, but not all dementia is Alzheimer’s.
How Alzheimer’s compares to other dementias
Alzheimer’s disease
Main early symptom: Short-term memory loss
Progression: Slow, steady decline over years
Typical signs: Repeating questions, getting lost, word-finding trouble, later personality and physical changes
Brain changes: Amyloid plaques and tau tangles
Vascular dementia
Cause: Reduced blood flow to the brain (often strokes or mini-strokes)
Main symptoms: Poor planning, slowed thinking, attention problems
Progression: Often step-wise (sudden drops after vascular events)
Memory: May be less affected early than in Alzheimer’s
Lewy body dementia
Main symptoms:
Visual hallucinations
Fluctuating alertness (very “on” then very “off”)
Parkinson-like movement issues
Memory: Not always the first problem
Notable: People can be very sensitive to certain antipsychotic medications
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
Age of onset: Often younger (40s–60s)
Main symptoms:
Personality changes
Poor judgment
Loss of empathy or language problems
Memory: Often relatively okay early on
Common early clue: “This person just isn’t themselves anymore”
Mixed dementia
What it is: A combination (most commonly Alzheimer’s + vascular)
Very common, especially in older adults
Symptoms: Overlap from both conditions
Alzheimer’s medications can help, but they don’t cure the disease and their benefits are usually modest if even effective. They tend to slow symptom progression or ease certain symptoms for a time rather than stop the underlying process. They do NOT reverse the process.
Here’s the clearer breakdown:
1. Symptom-management drugs (most commonly used)
These have been around for years and are aimed at thinking, memory, and daily functioning.
Cholinesterase inhibitors
Examples: donepezil (Aricept), rivastigmine, galantamine
Used in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s
Can improve or stabilize:
Memory
Attention
Ability to do daily tasks
Effectiveness:
About 30–50% of patients notice some benefit
Benefits are usually small and temporary (months to a couple of years)
Memantine (Namenda)
Used in moderate to severe stages
Helps with:
Confusion
Agitation
Daily functioning
Often combined with donepezil
Effectiveness: modest, but can make life a bit easier for patients and caregivers
2. Disease-modifying drugs (newer, more controversial)
Newer medications target amyloid plaques in the brain (a hallmark of Alzheimer’s).
They do not reverse symptoms
They may slow cognitive decline slightly in early-stage disease
Benefits are measured in months of slowed progression, not recovery
They require:
IV infusions - super expensive and not stood the test of time. ?effective but NIH published studies could be horse shit.
Brain scans
Careful monitoring due to possible side effects (like brain swelling or bleeding)
For some people, this tradeoff feels worth it; for others, not.
3. What medications don’t do
They do not cure Alzheimer’s
They do not restore lost memories
They do not stop the disease completely
4. Big picture
Medication works best when combined with:
Cognitive stimulation
Physical activity
Good sleep
Social engagement
Caregiver education and support
Often, the quality-of-life improvements (less agitation, better daily function) matter more than test scores.
Alternatives not much better, but may be safer:
Healing Peptides (TB500 and others)
TUDCA Tauroursodeoxycholic acid and other agents in products like NeuroPx for example
Adaptogenic herbs like Ashwagandha
Lion’s Mane B-glucans
Nicotinamide Riboside (NR)
Pterostilbene found in blueberries
Nicotine products (patches)
Detoxing protocols
Acupuncture, TCM, Many other therapies not considered mainstream.