Henry Clay, a prominent American statesman and orator, delivered a significant antiwar speech opposing the Mexican-American War, the first war fought on foreign soil, on November 13, 1847, in Lexington, Kentucky. This speech, often referred to as the “Lexington Address”, was one of Clay's final major public addresses and a powerful critique of U.S. expansionism and the war with Mexico. It impacted several prominent Americans, especially a younger Senator Abraham Lincoln. There is much to learn from this event and speech in American history past has application today.

The speech outlines major issues about how a protest should be conducted and what issues were at stake:

Senator Henry Clay

The Mexican-American War (1846–1848) was initiated under President James K. Polk, largely justified by the idea of Manifest Destiny—that the U.S. was destined to expand westward to the Pacific. There was a lot of opposition as to whether or not Mexico started the war. There were issues about promotion of slavery and even racial overtones regarding the Spanish/Catholic Mexicans being assimilated into America.

Henry Clay, a Whig and long-time advocate for compromise and national unity, feared the war would lead to sectional divisions, unjust expansion, and increased slavery conflicts.

This speech may have set the groundwork and template for future protests on war and on government policy.

Key Excerpts and Themes from the Speech:

1. Opposition to Aggressive War:

“I have said that I do not think the present war with Mexico is a just war.”

Clay questioned the legitimacy of the war, asserting that it was provoked by the United States rather than being a defensive conflict.

2. Condemnation of Expansion for Slavery:

Clay warned that the war would lead to territorial acquisition that would intensify the slavery debate:

“The acquisition of territory ... may endanger the Union itself.”

He foresaw that expanding into former Mexican territory could destabilize the balance between free and slave states, threatening national unity.

3. Call for Peace and Honor:

“Let us conquer peace... Peace must come.”

Clay urged for diplomatic resolution, not continued military conquest. He believed a just and honorable peace would be more in keeping with American values.

4. Patriotism Without Blind Obedience:

“It is not true that a citizen is bound to support his country’s cause right or wrong.”

Clay defended the right—and duty—of citizens to oppose unjust policies, even during wartime.

Why It Matters:

Clay’s speech influenced antiwar sentiment, especially among Northern Whigs.

He laid the groundwork for future debates over slavery and territorial expansion that would lead to the Civil War.

His moral stance highlighted the conflict between national ambition and ethical governance.

You can find the full text of Clay’s speech in historical archives or collections like & a lecture on the Mex-Am. War: