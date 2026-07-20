Anaplasmosis: Something you can get from a tick bite.
A common co-infection with TBDz
Anaplasmosis: A Scientific Deep Dive
Human granulocytic anaplasmosis (HGA) is a zoonotic, intracellular bacterial infection caused primarily by Human Granulocytic Anaplasmosis due to the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilum.
It is an emerging tick-borne disease throughout North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. In the United States, transmission occurs mainly through bites from infected Blacklegged Tick and Western Blacklegged Tick.
Microbiology
Taxonomy
Domain: Bacteria
Phylum: Pseudomonadota (Proteobacteria)
Order: Rickettsiales
Family: Anaplasmataceae
Genus: Anaplasma
Species: A. phagocytophilum
Anaplasma belongs to the same family as Ehrlichiosis agents but differs in cellular tropism.
Unique Characteristics
A. phagocytophilum is:
Gram-negative
Obligate intracellular
Lacks classical peptidoglycan and lipopolysaccharide structures
Dependent upon host-cell machinery for survival
Primarily infects neutrophils
Unlike extracellular bacteria, Anaplasma survives within membrane-bound vacuoles inside host leukocytes.
Cellular Pathogenesis
Target Cell: The Neutrophil
The hallmark of HGA is infection of circulating neutrophils.
After entering the bloodstream:
Bacteria bind neutrophil surface receptors.
They are internalized into endosomal vacuoles.
Fusion with lysosomes is inhibited.
Organisms replicate within protected intracellular compartments.
Clusters of organisms form characteristic structures called morulae.
Morulae may be visible on peripheral blood smear in 20–80% of acute cases depending on disease severity and timing.
Immune Evasion Mechanisms
One of the most fascinating aspects of Anaplasma biology is its ability to disable the cell designed to kill bacteria.
It suppresses neutrophil functions:
Reduced oxidative burst
Normally neutrophils generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) to destroy pathogens.
Anaplasma downregulates:
NADPH oxidase activity
Respiratory burst pathways
allowing intracellular survival.