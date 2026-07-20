Anaplasmosis: A Scientific Deep Dive

Human granulocytic anaplasmosis (HGA) is a zoonotic, intracellular bacterial infection caused primarily by Human Granulocytic Anaplasmosis due to the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilum.

It is an emerging tick-borne disease throughout North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. In the United States, transmission occurs mainly through bites from infected Blacklegged Tick and Western Blacklegged Tick.

Microbiology

Taxonomy

Domain: Bacteria

Phylum: Pseudomonadota (Proteobacteria)

Order: Rickettsiales

Family: Anaplasmataceae

Genus: Anaplasma

Species: A. phagocytophilum

Anaplasma belongs to the same family as Ehrlichiosis agents but differs in cellular tropism.

Unique Characteristics

A. phagocytophilum is:

Gram-negative

Obligate intracellular

Lacks classical peptidoglycan and lipopolysaccharide structures

Dependent upon host-cell machinery for survival

Primarily infects neutrophils

Unlike extracellular bacteria, Anaplasma survives within membrane-bound vacuoles inside host leukocytes.

Cellular Pathogenesis

Target Cell: The Neutrophil

The hallmark of HGA is infection of circulating neutrophils.

After entering the bloodstream:

Bacteria bind neutrophil surface receptors. They are internalized into endosomal vacuoles. Fusion with lysosomes is inhibited. Organisms replicate within protected intracellular compartments.

Clusters of organisms form characteristic structures called morulae.

Morulae may be visible on peripheral blood smear in 20–80% of acute cases depending on disease severity and timing.

Immune Evasion Mechanisms

One of the most fascinating aspects of Anaplasma biology is its ability to disable the cell designed to kill bacteria.

It suppresses neutrophil functions:

Reduced oxidative burst

Normally neutrophils generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) to destroy pathogens.

Anaplasma downregulates:

NADPH oxidase activity

Respiratory burst pathways

allowing intracellular survival.