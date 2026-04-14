Announcing a NEW SUBSTACK with a different focus
To keep Spiritual and Christian posts on a different platform I have created a new Substack with this focus. This one will remain Medicine focused.
For those interested in my HISTORY posts especially Early Christian (Catholic) history, with focus on Saints, Popes, Doctors of the Church, Apologists, interesting Christians and history of the Knights Templar please follow me at the new Substack: Knights Templar Charleston SC Priory | Yusuf JP Saleeby MD | Substack.
I will only be posting Medical related content here on this Substack.