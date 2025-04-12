From one of my mentor doctors. This is a piece on air quality.

Were you forwarded this email by a friend? Sign up to receive this newsletter in the future by subscribing here.

Every day, we’re exposed to toxins hiding in plain sight—in our air, water, food, and even furniture. Heavy metals, mold, pesticides, and industrial chemicals disrupt our immune system, overload detox pathways, and contribute to chronic inflammation, fatigue, and brain fog.

When we consider the magnitude of our exposure to these toxins, we see that they may have far-reaching implications not only for our health but especially for the health of future generations.

Here’s the reality:

Indoor air can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air.

Over 80,000 chemicals are used in the U.S., many untested for safety.

Heavy metals like lead and mercury are still found in everyday products, from cookware to drinking water.

Are Toxins Affecting Your Health?

Here’s a quick checklist of household toxins to watch out for:

Nonstick cookware (PFAS)

Artificial air fresheners and scented candles (phthalates)

Tap water (heavy metals, chlorine, fluoride)

Mold exposure (often hidden in walls, AC units, and basements)

Non-organic produce (pesticides)

Supporting Your Body’s Detoxification

There is no one “right way” to remove heavy metals, known as chelation. It is individualized and based on the patient’s levels of heavy metals, possible drug allergies, preferences, and side effects (although these are few and far between, except in patients with extremely poor detoxification abilities).

However, there are basic functional medicine detoxification principles that can be followed.



Minimize toxic exposure: Do not use pesticides in or near your home and try to avoid using chemical products indoors. Use natural cleaning products when possible. Water and air purifiers may also help decrease further toxic exposure.

Ensure hydration: Drink at least two to three liters of fluid daily (unless you have a medical condition requiring fluid restriction).

Optimize bowel health: Maintaining colon health is essential to any detoxification plan. We can maintain proper bowel health by drinking adequate fluids and consuming high amounts of fiber.

Increase antioxidant reserves: Environmental toxins create large amounts of free radicals and reactive oxygen species (ROS), which results in oxidative stress, increased cytokine production, and inflammation.

Optimize mitochondrial function: We can optimize mitochondrial function by taking the vitamins, minerals, complex carbohydrates, and phospholipids necessary for proper energy metabolism, such as CoQ10, acetyl L-carnitine, D-ribose, and glycosylated phospholipids. These all help to ensure more efficient ATP and energy production.

Want More?

There’s an article on testing and treating toxic metal exposure in my Substack. Read Now

P.S. Everyday toxins can contribute to cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s. I highly recommend Dr. Dale Bredesen’s work on this subject. If you believe you have been exposed to environmental toxins, look up his ReCODE Protocol and his new book The Ageless Brain.

Copyright (C) 2025 Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center. All rights reserved.

Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center 298 Mills Cross Road Staatsburg, NY 12580 USA

