Antimicrobial healing peptides (and this is not an exhaustive list but the top players):

LL-37

TA1 (Thymosin Alpha-1)

TB4 and TB4-frag

BPC157 (Body Protection Compound)

KPV

This is the list of top antimicrobial peptides (used to fight acute and chronic infections of a wide variety including bacteria, viruses, parasites, yeast/fungi and stealth infections. Most are injectable (SQ or IM) and even IV but there are a few easier to take (oral) and that are gut stable such as BPC-157 and TB4-frag and KPV.

LL-37 (AKA CAP-18)

A type of Cathelicidins, has 37 aa in molecule and show to be: ◦ antimicrobial, antibacterial, antiviral, anti-fungal effects ◦ Down regulates TLR4 ◦ Increases IL-18 production ◦ Reduces atherosclerotic plaques ◦ Decreases keratinocyte apoptosis ◦ Increases IFN-alpha production ◦ Shown to reduce inflammation. ◦ Helpful against cancers (especially GI cancers) ◦ Encourages blood vessel growth.

◦ Anti-microbial peptide ◦ Immunity ◦ Anti-biofilm ◦ Chronic infections ◦ Lyme ◦ Anti-viral/parasite.

(more after this break)