April Lenker, AGNP hails from rural eastern North Carolina. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2005 for undergraduate studies in nursing. In 2009, April began her career in nursing at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, working in specialty surgery.

After 2 years, she moved to UNC Rex Hospital to work as a bedside nurse with cancer patients and began graduate studies at UNC Chapel Hill. In 2014, April graduated with a master’s of science in nursing and began working as a nurse practitioner with UNC Rex Cancer Center.

April Lenker AGNP

From 2010 to 2020, April had a fulfilling career in oncology, helping people suffer less as they journey through cancer. In 2020, April transitioned from oncology into a new area of regenerative medicine, helping patients suffer less from joint pain.

In 2022, April first encountered functional medicine after her husband spent many years suffering from difficult health symptoms. They went through the traditional medical route, and appointment after appointment, all testing returned “normal”. Her husband did not feel normal, and his symptoms worsened over time. In 2022, they sought out the expertise of a functional medicine practitioner. Through comprehensive testing, the underlying causes of her husband’s condition were identified and treated. By late 2022, her husband had made a dramatic turnaround. To this day, he is no longer limited by his symptoms and is feeling better than he did at age 30! April could not believe the turnaround.

When she realized the comprehensive diagnostic testing and science-based treatments in the field of functional medicine, she was all in. In 2024, she became certified. Now, she combines her traditional medicine background with advanced functional diagnostic testing to identify root causes of dysfunctions within the body. She joined CHM in March 2026 and is a part of the Priority Health Academy, working towards certification with PHA.

Welcome April! She will see patients in person at the Mt. Pleasant office and by Telemedicine as well.

(800) 965-8482 or www.CarolinaHolisticMedicine.com for appointments.