ARA-290 RESEARCH OVERVIEW

ARA-290 is a novel peptide derived from erythropoietin (EPO) that has emerged as a promising therapeutic candidate across multiple disease areas. Unlike its parent molecule EPO, ARA-290 selectively activates tissue repair mechanisms without stimulating erythropoiesis, offering a potentially safer therapeutic profile. This synthetic peptide mimics EPO’s tissue-protective properties by specifically binding to the innate repair receptor (IRR), a distinct receptor complex that mediates cytoprotective and anti-inflammatory effects.

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