ARA-290 RESEARCH OVERVIEW

ARA-290 is a novel peptide derived from erythropoietin (EPO) that has emerged as a promising therapeutic candidate across multiple disease areas. Unlike its parent molecule EPO, ARA-290 selectively activates tissue repair mechanisms without stimulating erythropoiesis, offering a potentially safer therapeutic profile. This synthetic peptide mimics EPO’s tissue-protective properties by specifically binding to the innate repair receptor (IRR), a distinct receptor complex that mediates cytoprotective and anti-inflammatory effects.

Initial preclinical and clinical studies have demonstrated ARA-290’s broad therapeutic potential, particularly in conditions characterized by inflammation, tissue damage, and neuropathy. Its unique mechanism of action involves modulating immune responses, promoting tissue repair, and protecting neural tissue, making it particularly relevant for diseases ranging from neurodegenerative conditions to metabolic disorders.

Alzheimer’s Disease

more after $ break: