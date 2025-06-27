In this article, I will discuss how arsenic can be present in food. Rice especially, but also in fruits.

Arsenic, a naturally occurring element, often finds its way into various food products primarily through environmental sources. For example, rice is particularly prone to arsenic accumulation because it is grown in water-flooded conditions that facilitate the uptake of arsenic from soil and water.

The way rice is grown lends itself to bioaccumulation of arsenic salts from surrounding soil and water and parked in the grain. Seafood can also contain arsenic, though in less toxic organic forms, due to its presence in marine environments. Additionally, fruits and vegetables may absorb arsenic from contaminated soil or water, particularly when grown near industrial facilities or in areas with naturally high arsenic levels. Industry upstream from farms and agricultural centers is the most culprit and makes the agriculture downstream susceptible. Just like farm-raised fish downstream from industry can be poisoned by various chemicals, including arsenic. [more after the break]

Removing arsenic from rice is important, especially for people who eat it frequently, since rice can accumulate arsenic from soil and water. Here are science-backed ways to reduce arsenic content in rice:

✅ Best Methods to Remove Arsenic from Rice

1. Rinse Thoroughly

Why: Rinsing helps remove surface arsenic and excess starch. Rinsing in cold water also helps remove anticaking agents and impurities.

How: Rinse rice 4–6 times until the water runs clear.

2. Use the "Parboil and Drain" Method (Most Effective)

This method significantly reduces inorganic arsenic content.

Steps: Boil water (use 6 cups of water per 1 cup of rice). Add rice and boil uncovered for 5 minutes . Drain and discard the water. Add fresh water (use 1.5 to 2 cups per 1 cup of rice), cover, and cook rice until done. The Charleston stainless steel Rice Cooker is a great way to go.

Reduction: This method can remove up to 50–60% of arsenic, especially in white rice.

3. Cook with Excess Water (Pasta Method)

How: Cook rice in a large volume of water (e.g., 6:1 water to rice ratio), then drain excess water.

Reduction: This method can lower arsenic by 30–40%.

✅ Extra Tips

Choose Basmati or Jasmine rice (especially from India, Pakistan, or Thailand): Lower in arsenic compared to U.S.-grown varieties.

Brown rice tends to have more arsenic than white rice (arsenic is concentrated in the bran). Polished (non-Brown rice) may be safer on many levels as some consider ‘‘bran’’ as an anti-nutrient.

Organic rice does not necessarily have less arsenic — source matters more than the label. Organic or not, it is the soil content where arsenic can leach into the grain.

Apples, pears, and grapes, along with their juices, can contain some arsenic, but it's usually a very small amount. Some fruit juices, especially those made from concentrate or from regions with potential contamination, may have higher levels.

Rice Fun facts: Have you ever heard the expression that Charlestonians love their rice? Here is why. Charleston South Carolina was one of the chief Southern states and city with rice plantations along with indigo and sea island cotton were cash crops. Since the 1700s until present time, rice is a major staple (hence along with popular shrimp-n-grits there are dishes with rice or rice as a side on many local menus). The famous Carolina Charleston Rice Cooker was born here as well.

Carolina Cooker® Charleston Style Rice Steamer

The first reported import in the New World of what is thought to be Carolina Gold occurred in 1685, when a slave ship from Madagascar unloaded a cargo of rice in Charleston, South Carolina. That suggested that the rice came from that island nation off the east coast of Africa, or that, perhaps, it came from Asia and was picked up at a port on the way to America. Africa has an indigenous rice, Oryza glaberrima, which may have been domesticated about 1500 B.C.E. along the upper Niger River. It spread to west Africa, and when the first Portuguese explorers reached Guinea in 1446, they found extensive fields.

So, African slaves not only brought rice for cultivation to the Americas, but were the labor behind the whole enterprise. This made the local Charleston plantation owners very wealthy. At one time, Georgetown (just north of Charleston) boasted the largest number of millionaires per capita in the 1800s. Even George Washington on a visit to SC was impressed with the agriculture in the area. A high-quality variety of rice in 1685 came to be known as Carolina Gold, and for good reason. By 1720, rice was South Carolina's most valuable export.

Polished rice was sought after as it would not rot and get moldy in the shipping barrels. Polishing rice is labor intensive and requires some technology such as the rice chimney which made quicker work of it.

Even with your Carolina Gold, you got to rinse it and even boil away the arsenic just to be safe and when you cook the Southern rice, make no mistake the aroma it gives the kitchen is amazing like no other and unforgettable.

