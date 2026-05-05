The arterial glycocalyx is a thin, gel-like, sugar-rich layer that coats the inside surface of blood vessels, sitting on top of the endothelial cells that line your arteries. Think of it as a microscopic Teflon + shock absorber + sensor system all rolled into one. Heck back in medical school we thought the inner lining of blood vessels were smooth like PVC pipes. How wrong we were. It is a grassy pipe, like a slip’ n slide.

It’s composed mainly of:

Proteoglycans (e.g., syndecans, glypicans)

Glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) like heparan sulfate, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronan

Adsorbed plasma proteins (albumin, antithrombin, etc.)

Altogether, it forms a dynamic, negatively charged mesh that’s only ~0.5–2 microns thick but biologically huge in impact.

A cross-sectional image of this via scanning electron microscope illustrates:

More after this break: