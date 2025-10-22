Withania somnifera (Ashwagandha)

by JP Saleeby, MD [original 2014 post here: Ashwagandha – W. Somnifera – drsaleeby, this has been edited and updated in Oct. 2025]

Photo by Bankim Desai Ashwagandha

An adaptogen herb in the nightshade family of plants Withania somnifera (AKA, Ashwagandha, Indian Ginseng, and winter cherry, to name a few) has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for hundreds of years. The plant, roots, seeds, leaves, and fruit, which is classified as a berry, contain alkaloids, flavonoids and steroidal lactones. Most notably, a substance called withaferin-A, which was first isolated along with Sitoindosides -9 (IX) & -10 (X) more recently discovered, and all agents whose attributes to wellness and as an adaptogen are given. Ashwagandha finds its way into several stand-alone or combo supplements for stress reduction and sleep, as well as one part of several other herbals or adaptogen herbs in proprietary blends for adrenal gland support and optimal Hypothalamus-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) function.

Adaptogens get their name from particular herbals (some 75+ of all medicinal herbs) for their properties of adapting organisms to stress. They must maintain three general properties to obtain this distinction. Those being, they are not toxic substances, they must work on multiple physiological avenues and systems in an organism, and lastly must exact a balancing property (homeostasis). The balance or homeostasis, by definition by example, would be a particular adaptogen herb at a certain dose that would both lower blood glucose in a person with elevated serum glucose (a diabetic) and also raise the serum glucose levels in another individual with very low sugar levels (a hypoglycemic). The combination of all three principles must be met and is rather unusual in the world of medicine. I know of no pharmaceutical (drug) that actually possesses even two of these three properties.

An interesting aside is the culinary application of this plant’s fruit as a substitute for rennet, an animal gut-derived complex of enzymes used in the making of cheese. W. somnifera is a vegetarian alternative to the animal-derived rennet. Good for lacto-vegetarians but not vegans, obviously in cheese consumption.

Medicinally, this herb has been used for cognitive enhancement and neuroprotective properties in the treatment of anxiety and ADHD (ADD) and cerebellar ataxia conditions. Researchers have studied its effects on diabetes and elevated cholesterol. There have been studies on the reduction of tumor size and the regression of cancer. It has use in male infertility, increasing sperm counts and has been studied with positive effects on erectile function in men.

Ashwagandha has found its way into formulations to treat arthritis conditions as it imparts anti-inflammatory as well as analgesic properties. Several studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals purport effectiveness in reducing tumors, showing its anti-neoplastic properties. Others report a reduction in inflammation, stress (adaptogenic properties) and ulcers. Clinicians prescribe this herbal to aid their patients suffering from fibromyalgia conditions (ME/CFS) as well as to bolster their immune system for a fight against stealth infections and stealth syndromes.

It has characteristics that increase the function of the thyroid gland and production of thyroxine and triiodothyronine (T3), the two principal thyroid hormones. It has even been researched as a remedy for reducing dependence and halting the tolerance to pain medication. Ashwagandha has found its way into complementary treatments for addiction to opiate medications. A key feature in the opiate epidemic we face.

Dosing depends on the individual and what in particular is being treated, but a typical starting dose of 500 mg of standardized pharmaceutical grade once to twice daily orally is the norm. No more than 1000 mg twice daily is suggested. Length of use is safe for months at a time. For effect, it can be pulsed itself or with other adaptogens.

There are a few cautions to be considered with any herbal or therapy. Ashwagandha may cause a lowering of blood glucose levels, so care with folks on sugar-lowering medications should be exercised. It may cause either an elevation or a lowering of blood pressure. Drops in blood pressure in those taking medication for hypertension can be of particular concern, so appropriate monitoring should be implemented. Those with stomach ulcers should use caution, as it can cause gastrointestinal irritation. Prior to surgery that requires anesthesia, this herb should be stopped two weeks in advance, as it may cause central nervous system depression with anesthetics.

Those with thyroid disorders should also exercise caution, as this herb may cause an increase in hormone levels and thyroid function. Care should be taken if on thyroid hormone replacement therapy. Clinicians should monitor labs and basal body temperature measurements.

There are also some interactions with prescription medications. Chief is the sedative effect with taken with benzodiazepines such as diazepam or lorazepam. Also additive effects of somnolence are noted with phenobarbital and zolpidem. If one is on an immunosuppressant drug, then there are certainly suppressive effects associated with this herb that counteract these drugs’ properties, as it promotes immune function.

Ashwagandha is a superb choice of adaptogen herbs for the treatment of stress and stress-induced illnesses. Those with nightshade sensitivities should be careful. Ashwagandha is generally regarded as safe and effective for a wide number of medical conditions, but it is still highly suggested to have it managed by a qualified practitioner.

Dr. JP Saleeby is an integrative practitioner who utilizes herbals from several traditional medical cultures to aid in promoting wellness and reducing dependence on prescription medications. He authored a book on adaptogen herbs in 2006 and is currently working on educating the public and clinicians at the Priority Health Academy. http://www.saleeby.net

