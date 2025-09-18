The History of NutraSweet (Aspartame):

Discovery and Development:

Aspartame was discovered accidentally in 1965 by James M. Schlatter, a chemist at G.D. Searle & Company, while working on an anti-ulcer drug. He noticed a sweet taste after licking his finger, which had come into contact with the compound. What is the chemist doing licking his fingers?

The Chemical Composition: Aspartame is a methyl ester of a dipeptide composed of two amino acids, aspartic acid and phenylalanine. It is approximately 200 times sweeter than sugar.

How the FDA approved it for human use:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially approved aspartame for use in dry foods in 1974.

Approval was expanded to include tabletop sweeteners under the brand name NutraSweet back in 1981. A step to replace saccharine with the cancer worries.

Approved for use in carbonated beverages, a significant milestone for its widespread adoption shortly there after in 1983.

In 1996 the FDA approved aspartame for use in all foods and beverages, including heated products, as it was deemed stable under typical food processing conditions. That may have been premature.

Commercial Success: Marketed by G.D. Searle under the NutraSweet brand, it became a popular low-calorie sweetener in products like diet sodas, chewing gum, and sugar-free desserts. The NutraSweet Company was later acquired by Monsanto in 1985. Does Monsanto have a bad public reputation??? You all tell me.

Global Adoption:

Aspartame is approved in over 90 countries and used in thousands of products, including Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, and sugar-free gums. It remains one of the most widely used artificial sweeteners globally.

--- and then,

I will discuss the Hazards and Controversies of NutraSweet (Aspartame)

While aspartame is considered safe for most people by regulatory agencies like the FDA, World Health Organization (WHO), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), its safety has been debated since its introduction. Below are the key hazards, concerns, and scientific findings:

1. Metabolic Byproducts and Potential Risks:

Aspartame breaks down in the body into three components:

- Aspartic Acid (40%): An amino acid that, in high doses, could theoretically act as an excitotoxin, potentially overstimulating nerve cells. However, dietary levels are typically too low to cause harm. But in the sensitive it can be neurotoxic with ASE.

- Phenylalanine (50%): An essential amino acid. Individuals with phenylketonuria (PKU), a genetic disorder, cannot metabolize phenylalanine, leading to toxic buildup. Products containing aspartame carry a warning for PKU patients!

- Methanol (10%): Breaks down into formaldehyde and formic acid. At typical consumption levels, methanol from aspartame is far below toxic thresholds (e.g., much lower than amounts found in fruit juices) for most. This was one theory about Gulf War Syndrome. Aspartame sweetened beverages in cans were subject to high heat in the desert storage facilities where more breakdown of methanol and into formaldehyde affected the USA troops stationed in the Gulf during the wars there.

Concern: Early critics suggested that methanol or formaldehyde could cause neurological or systemic harm, but there is still much controversy. Admitting this would result in wrongdoing and culpability for injury and early death of those drinking or consuming this agent. Now the lawyers get involved. PR firms try to diminish any noise about the problems associated. Typical big business patterns.

2. Alleged Health Risks

Aspartame has been linked to various health concerns, primarily based on anecdotal reports and some animal studies. These claims have been extensively studied:

- Cancer:

**Controversy**: A 2006 study by the Ramazzini Foundation in Italy suggested a link between aspartame and leukemia/lymphoma in rats. This sparked significant debate. The FDA, EFSA, and National Cancer Institute have found no consistent evidence linking aspartame to cancer in humans. The Ramazzini study was criticized for methodological flaws, and subsequent reviews (e.g., EFSA 2013) reaffirmed aspartame’s safety at approved levels. Well this is expected from the industry. Just like the oil industry tryied to discredit the researcher that found lead in gasoline was harmful to the environment. They went after him. This happens time and again. A corporate playbook to shoot down anyone with an opinion that can harm business and profits.

- Neurological Effects:

Headaches, seizures, dizziness, and mood disorders have been anecdotally linked to aspartame. Well, here is a N=1 case study. When I consume even a little I get a raging headache. So there. Evidence via Double-blind studies (e.g., a 1994 study in *Neurology*) found no significant link between aspartame and headaches or seizures in most individuals. Some people report sensitivity, but this is not consistently supported by clinical data. The Journal Neurology is considered an industry-captured journal and truthfulness is questioned.

- Claims of aspartame causing Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, or birth defects lack credible scientific support (again found in captured journals) after decades of research, so we must look beyond these journals’ reporting.

Regulatory Safety Limits: The FDA sets an acceptable daily intake (ADI) of 50 mg/kg body weight (e.g., ~3,750 mg for a 75 kg person). This equates to about 18-20 cans of diet soda daily, far exceeding typical consumption. Dr. Saleeby’s ADI is 0mg/kg/body weight (yup, like zero).

The EFSA set an ADI of 40 mg/kg in 2013 after a comprehensive review.

The WHO in 2023: The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2B), but this was based on limited evidence, and the WHO’s Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives reaffirmed the ADI of 40 mg/kg, emphasizing safety at typical consumption levels. After the WHOs debacle regarding a pandemic response, can we really trust anything coming out of the WHO (CCP captured)?

3. Public Perception and Misinformation:

A series of Internet Hoaxes (claimed by PR firms working on damage control): In the 1990s, chain emails and early internet forums spread claims linking aspartame to a wide range of diseases, often exaggerating or misrepresenting scientific data. Who really knows, right?

Skepticism: Public distrust persists due to aspartame’s artificial nature, corporate involvement (e.g., Monsanto), and early regulatory controversies, including allegations of political influence during FDA approval in the 1980s. When we look at how easily the FDA rubber stamps products and with corruption of monetary compensation, we cannot really trust the FDA and many Americans have been polled to say they do not trust the FDA in the past few years at all all-time high. ***

4. Specific Populations should not use:

- PKU Patients: As noted, aspartame is contraindicated for those with phenylketonuria due to phenylalanine.

- Children and Pregnant Women: Regulatory agencies consider aspartame safe for these groups within ADI limits, except for PKU concerns. That being said (by AI searches) we also know Federal agencies tout some vaccines as safe and effective when the public knows better.

- Diabetics: Aspartame is widely used as a sugar substitute, helping manage blood sugar levels, borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.

5. Current Status and Alternatives:

- Aspartame remains a staple in low-calorie and sugar-free products. Its stability, taste profile, and low cost make it a preferred choice over other sweeteners such as saccharin or sucralose in many applications.

- Alternatives: Other sweeteners (e.g., stevia, monk fruit and allulose) are available, and should be considered far over aspartame for safety profiles.

- Recent Trends: Some consumers prefer “natural” sweeteners like stevia, leading to a slight decline in aspartame’s market share, though it remains prevalent. Hope it eventually goes away in most foods and uses. Stevia, Monk Fruit and even Allulose are gaining popularity and traction in the marketplace. See my posting on Splenda for more things to avoid.

***According to a survey conducted in August 2024, only 15% of Americans have a "great deal" of trust in the health recommendations provided by the FDA. However, the majority of respondents expressed at least some level of trust in the agency. Ouch!

More broadly, a May 2025 poll found that 57% of Americans trust the FDA at least a "fair amount" to provide reliable information, with trust varying by political affiliation: 67% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans.