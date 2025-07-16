Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus) - Root usually
Astragalus is a plant native to China. The Chinese name of the herb, huang qi, means “yellow leader”, because the root is yellow and it is one of the most important herbs in Chinese medicine.
Remedies: Alzheimer’s, Common cold, Sore throat, Chemotherapy support, Anti-aging
more after the break:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.