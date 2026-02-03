Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
Why the greater number of this condition in recent years? AFib on the rise. MSM delivers a heaping tablespoon of disinformation on root causes.
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is usually caused by abnormal electrical signaling in the atria, most often due to structural or physiologic changes in the heart — but there are many contributing factors.
+++ WARNING: Some of the EBM references in this article I will highlight in BOLD-Italicized as they may be Pharma propaganda in print and used by Mainstream Medicine (MSM) to fool the public. +++
Major Causes of AFib
Structural heart disease (most common root cause)
Anything that stretches, scars, or remodels atrial tissue can trigger AFib.
Examples
Hypertension
Coronary artery disease
Prior MI
Heart failure
Valvular disease
Congenital heart disease
Post-cardiac surgery
Atrial enlargement / fibrosis
➡ Structural heart changes are considered the most common underlying mechanism.
Non-cardiac medical conditions
These alter autonomics, inflammation, oxygenation, or metabolism.
Common
Hyperthyroidism
Sleep apnea
Diabetes
CKD
Lung disease / pneumonia
Severe illness (sepsis, critical illness)
Lifestyle / exposure triggers
These don’t always “cause” AFib alone but often trigger episodes.
Alcohol (especially binge → “holiday heart”)
Tobacco / nicotine
Stimulants (amphetamines, cocaine, some cold meds)
Excess caffeine (trigger in some, not all)
Obesity
Physical inactivity
Chronic endurance training (in some athletes)
Electrolyte and metabolic disturbances
Acute reversible causes worth always checking:
Low potassium
Low magnesium
Sodium / calcium abnormalities
Electrolyte imbalance can directly disrupt cardiac conduction.
Stabilization with T.A.C.: L-Taurine (or Mag-taurate), L-Arginine, and L-Carnitine)
Age and genetics
Incidence rises strongly with age
Familial AFib and gene variants exist
Pathophysiology (high-yield concept)
Most AFib originates from:
Trigger foci near pulmonary veins
Maintained by atrial fibrosis / remodeling
This is why pulmonary vein isolation works.
Reversible / “Secondary AFib” Causes (Clinically Important)
Always consider:
Thyrotoxicosis
Acute infection
Post-op state
Acute alcohol excess
Acute pulmonary disease
Electrolyte imbalance
Highest Population Risk Factors
Strongest epidemiologic associations:
Age
Hypertension (≈20% of cases linked)
Obesity
Diabetes
Heart failure
Alcohol use
Simple Clinical Framework (Many cardiologists think this way)
Substrate
Fibrosis, dilation, scar, inflammation
Trigger
Pulmonary vein ectopy, autonomic swings, stimulants
Modulators
Alcohol, sleep apnea, electrolytes, and inflammation
The rise in atrial fibrillation (AF) cases isn’t from one cause — it’s mostly a combination of population aging + more metabolic disease + better detection + lifestyle/environment trends.
Below is the evidence-based (EBM) breakdown of what’s driving the increase.
1) Population aging (biggest single driver)
AF risk rises steeply with age, and populations are getting older.
AFib prevalence increases dramatically in older adults (e.g., up to ~9% by age 80+). (JAMA)
The number of U.S. AFib cases is projected to more than double in the coming decades. (professional.heart.org)
Aging combined with chronic disease trends is a major reason AFib prevalence is rising. (AJMC)
Mechanism:
Atrial fibrosis, conduction heterogeneity, atrial dilation, and cumulative inflammation.
2) Explosion of cardiometabolic risk factors
This is probably the most modifiable modern contributor.
Strongly linked risk factors include:
Obesity
Hypertension
Diabetes
Alcohol use
Sleep apnea (OSA)
Evidence:
Obesity, HTN, diabetes, OSA, and alcohol all independently raise AF risk. (PubMed)
Each BMI unit increase → ~3–4% higher AF risk. (PubMed)
OSA → ~4× AF risk vs non-OSA. (PubMed) Four times the risk!
HTN alone may explain ~20% of new AF cases. (PubMed)
And these diseases are all increasing in prevalence globally and in the U.S. (AJMC)
3) AF (AFib) being diagnosed more (not just occurring more)
Detection bias is real.
Drivers:
Wearables and smart watches
Longer ambulatory monitoring
AI ECG interpretation
More screening in primary care
Better tools mean more asymptomatic AF gets found earlier. (GlobeNewswire)
4) AF now appearing more in younger people
Still less common than in elderly — but rising.
Likely linked to:
Obesity
Diabetes
Hypertension
Heart Failure
Lifestyle exposures
Possibly environmental stress and mRNA COVID shots
Young AF cases have increased partly due to these comorbidities and improved detection. (Verywell Health)
5) Inflammation & systemic disease trends
AF is increasingly viewed as an inflammatory-metabolic disease.
Patients with AF risk factors often show:
Elevated inflammatory cytokines
Epicardial fat
Myocardial fibrosis
These mechanisms link metabolic disease → atrial substrate formation. (PubMed)
6) Possible newer contributors (less definitive but studied)
These are areas of active research rather than consensus causes:
COVID / severe infection
New-onset AF seen in hospitalized COVID patients (association, not necessarily causal long-term epidemic driver).
Community discussions and early data suggest a signal, but not clear population-level cause.
Diet / ultra-processed patterns
Example:
Observational links between artificially sweetened drinks and higher AF risk (not causal proof). (Verywell Health)
7) Big picture: why cases look like they’re accelerating
Think of AF as the intersection of 3 curves all rising together:
Aging curve
+
Metabolic disease curve
+
Detection technology curve
Rapid apparent increase in AF burden
If we had to rank the drivers (most → least)
Aging population
Obesity / metabolic syndrome / HTN / diabetes
Sleep apnea epidemic
Alcohol and lifestyle patterns
Improved detection/wearables (think Apple Watch)
Inflammatory disease burden
Newer possible contributors (COVID, COVID-shots, diet patterns, etc.)
Why AF is rising specifically in younger adults is a good question that needs study.
Mechanistic substrate changes (fibrosis, autonomics, adiposity signaling)
Environmental / toxin hypotheses (microplastics, endocrine disruptors, toxic components to newer vaccines — emerging research)
Or clinical epidemiology trends in the U.S. Southeast (if you’re thinking regionally)
Can NDT (NP Thyroid or Armour Thyroid) cause AFib?
Yes — NDTs can contribute to AFib, but usually indirectly, mainly if it pushes thyroid hormone levels too high (overtreatment → hyperthyroid physiology).
There could be a ‘‘trigger’’
Thyroid hormone excess → arrhythmia risk
High thyroid hormone levels (especially T3/T4 excess) can increase heart rate and cause arrhythmias, including AFib. (WebMD)
Overt hyperthyroidism can increase AF risk up to ~3×; even mild/subclinical hyperthyroid states increase risk. (PMC)
High TSH is blamed but if it is primary this may be true, if secondary not likely. MSM checks TSH and T4. More specialized testing to check T3, free-T3 and others may be indicated. TSH is a pituitary hormone and have no ‘‘thyroid’’ activity on cells.
Thyroid replacement overtreatment has measurable AF risk
In hypothyroid patients on replacement therapy, higher free T4 levels were associated with higher AF incidence. (PubMed)
Risk can rise even within the “normal” thyroid lab range if hormone levels are at the high end. (JAMA Network)
NP Thyroid specifically
NP Thyroid (desiccated porcine thyroid = T4 + T3) can:
Cause palpitations, tachycardia, and potential AFib — especially if dose is excessive or… TSH is suppressed. (Dr.Oracle) MSM viewpoint
This matters because:
It contains T3 → faster peaks → sometimes more cardiac stimulation vs T4-only therapy (not directly in sources above, but clinically recognized). However T4-only therapy is only effective in 10% of the population and poor-T4 to T3 converters.
Important nuance
It’s not usually the drug itself
It’s the thyroid hormone level achieved in your body
Who is at higher risk if on NP Thyroid
Higher vigilance if:
Age > 60
Prior AFib
Structural heart disease
Dose changes recently
Suppressed TSH or high FT3/FT4
Rapid symptom onset after dosing
can change Rx to SR (sustained release T3/T4)
higher dose of T3-only will cause peak T3 levels and a transient hyperthyroid state.
Practical clinical takeaway
If AFib occurs or the risk is high, clinicians usually:
Check TSH + Free T4 + Free T3
Avoid pushing FT4 / FT3 into upper quartiles
Consider dose reduction or T4-only therapy in some patients (but T4 only usually does not correct hypothyroidism by itself)
AFib Genetics:
Is COVID-19 or other variants or the COVID-shots a risk?
Yes — COVID-19 can be associated with atrial fibrillation (AFib).
But the nuance is important: it’s usually indirect (through inflammation, stress on the heart, or illness severity) rather than a virus that uniquely “targets” AFib. MSM states and downplays the mRNA spike protein shots.
What the evidence shows
Higher AFib risk during and after COVID infection
Large registry data found new-onset AFib occurring in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and it was linked with worse outcomes (longer ICU stays, higher mortality). (American Heart Association)
A large meta-analysis found recovered COVID patients had ~57% higher risk of developing AFib vs uninfected controls, with about 2.6% developing new AFib over follow-up. (PubMed)
AFib is one of the most common arrhythmias seen with COVID
Supraventricular arrhythmias (including AFib) have been reported in roughly ~15%+ of hospitalized COVID patients, many with no prior history. (Springer)
Likely mechanisms (not just direct viral heart infection)
Inflammation / cytokines
Systemic inflammation and cytokine release can destabilize cardiac electrical signaling. (MDPI)
Spike-protein–triggered inflammatory effects
Experimental work shows inflammatory responses alone can create a substrate for atrial arrhythmias. (Nature)
General severe illness stress
AFib appears in other severe viral illnesses (like influenza) at similar rates — suggesting AFib is often a marker of severe systemic inflammation rather than something unique to COVID. (American College of Cardiology)
Other contributors
Hypoxia
Electrolyte imbalance
Myocarditis
Pro-thrombotic state
QT-prolonging meds used during illness (Springer)
Practical clinical interpretation
Think of COVID as a trigger rather than a sole cause:
Can trigger new AFib in susceptible patients
Can worsen existing AFib
Risk is highest with:
Severe infection
Older age
Cardiovascular disease / HTN
Systemic inflammation
But, if COVID is an engineered bioweapon, then maybe this was intentional and designed for the S1-spike protein to be harmful to the heart.
Important nuance
AFib during COVID often signals overall physiologic stress or inflammatory burden, not necessarily permanent electrical remodeling (though it can persist in some patients).
Risk of long-term AFib after mild COVID vs severe should be studied
Post-COVID / long COVID arrhythmia patterns should be researched
Does the COVID-shot raise the risk of AFib?
There’s no strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines directly cause atrial fibrillation (AFib) by narrative upholding MSM. They say Rare heart inflammation (myocarditis/pericarditis) can occur after some vaccines, and myocarditis can sometimes trigger arrhythmias — but AFib itself is not considered a typical or established vaccine side effect of the mRNA shots, according to the mainstream narrative.
COVID infection itself is more strongly linked to heart rhythm problems than vaccination.* IMA Sr. Fellows feel this is incorrect. mRNA shots are rather toxic and likely to be a major player in the rise of AFib (more honest research is needed) *This may be a ploy used to push vaccine on the population… i.e. reduce your AFib risk by getting the COVID-shot.
AFib specifically
AFib is not listed as a known direct side effect of COVID vaccines. (Healthline) But then again so much was ‘‘left out of the packet insert,” and we know now with evidence emerging that this statement is not true.
Some monitoring systems have reported rare arrhythmias after vaccination, but they’re usually:
extremely uncommon (not likely true CHD and other organizations)
often tied to myocarditis rather than direct electrical effects. (Healthline)
A device-registry study (Mayo Clinic discussion):
AF burden increased slightly after vaccination (should read ‘‘greater’’)
But increased similarly in matched unvaccinated groups → likely natural AF progression, not vaccine effect. May not be true.
Myocarditis link (relevant because myocarditis can trigger AF)
mRNA vaccines can rarely cause myocarditis (This statement by MSM is misleading and untrue):
~1 in 140,000 after first dose. Research and whistleblowers find otherwise… a much higher occurrence.
~1 in 32,000 after second dose (higher in young males). (Stanford Medicine). Cumulative. More shots more AFib risk. But again, MSM is downplaying ASE reports.
FDA requires label warnings and ongoing long-term monitoring. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) FDA clean up will allow for proper ACIP evaluations, remove conflict of interest to protect the public when in the past it failed to do so.
Most cases:
occur within a few days to months
are mild and recover fully. (Stanford Medicine) Again MSM party line, but not true and requires aggressive medication and ablations (multiple ablations in some cases)
Arrhythmia risk vs COVID infection
Large observational data:
Arrhythmias increased after COVID infection, not consistently after vaccination. (PubMed) Not a truthful statement from researchers due to fear of reporting the truth.
Myocarditis risk is much higher from COVID infection than from vaccination. (Stanford News) Again MSM fearful of reporting the truth. COVID shots are very harmful, more so than COVID infections.
Clinical summary:
You’re more likely to get myocarditis or arrhythmia from COVID itself than from the vaccine. (Healthline) MSM lies and untruths once again. Promoting the vaccine to reduce risk. Opposite is likely the truth.
Mechanistic perspective (how AFib could theoretically happen after vaccine)
If it happens, it’s usually indirect:
Immune activation → transient inflammation
Rare myocarditis → irritates atria → arrhythmia
Fever / autonomic stress → trigger in people already prone to AF
That’s different from:
direct electrical toxicity (not shown)
structural AF induction (no convincing evidence)
Practical clinical interpretation (most cardiology groups agree) But these MSM narratives are misleading, disinformation and worth placing here to aid the reader in seeking truth…
Risk hierarchy generally looks like:
Highest AF / cardiac risk:
➡ COVID infection (wrong)
Very low risk:
➡ COVID vaccination (wrong and we call them shots, as they are not true vaccines and more like gene-therapy) Shots are much higher risk for AFib.
Baseline:
➡ Usual AF risk factors (age, HTN, obesity, sleep apnea, alcohol, etc.)
Use caution when reviewing MSM Peer-reviewed journal articles on this topic. Many are false for a wide variety of reasons.
Avoiding the ‘‘JAB” will likely reduce your AFib risk!