Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is usually caused by abnormal electrical signaling in the atria, most often due to structural or physiologic changes in the heart — but there are many contributing factors.

+++ WARNING: Some of the EBM references in this article I will highlight in BOLD-Italicized as they may be Pharma propaganda in print and used by Mainstream Medicine (MSM) to fool the public. +++

Major Causes of AFib

Structural heart disease (most common root cause)

Anything that stretches, scars, or remodels atrial tissue can trigger AFib.

Examples

Hypertension

Coronary artery disease

Prior MI

Heart failure

Valvular disease

Congenital heart disease

Post-cardiac surgery

Atrial enlargement / fibrosis

➡ Structural heart changes are considered the most common underlying mechanism.

Non-cardiac medical conditions

These alter autonomics, inflammation, oxygenation, or metabolism.

Common

Hyperthyroidism

Sleep apnea

Diabetes

CKD

Lung disease / pneumonia

Severe illness (sepsis, critical illness)

Lifestyle / exposure triggers

These don’t always “cause” AFib alone but often trigger episodes.

Alcohol (especially binge → “holiday heart”)

Tobacco / nicotine

Stimulants (amphetamines, cocaine, some cold meds)

Excess caffeine (trigger in some, not all)

Obesity

Physical inactivity

Chronic endurance training (in some athletes)

Electrolyte and metabolic disturbances

Acute reversible causes worth always checking:

Low potassium

Low magnesium

Sodium / calcium abnormalities

Electrolyte imbalance can directly disrupt cardiac conduction.

Stabilization with T.A.C.: L-Taurine (or Mag-taurate), L-Arginine, and L-Carnitine)

Age and genetics

Incidence rises strongly with age

Familial AFib and gene variants exist

Pathophysiology (high-yield concept)

Most AFib originates from:

Trigger foci near pulmonary veins

Maintained by atrial fibrosis / remodeling

This is why pulmonary vein isolation works.

Reversible / “Secondary AFib” Causes (Clinically Important)

Always consider:

Thyrotoxicosis

Acute infection

Post-op state

Acute alcohol excess

Acute pulmonary disease

Electrolyte imbalance

Highest Population Risk Factors

Strongest epidemiologic associations:

Age

Hypertension (≈20% of cases linked)

Obesity

Diabetes

Heart failure

Alcohol use

Simple Clinical Framework (Many cardiologists think this way)

Substrate

Fibrosis, dilation, scar, inflammation

Trigger

Pulmonary vein ectopy, autonomic swings, stimulants

Modulators

Alcohol, sleep apnea, electrolytes, and inflammation

The rise in atrial fibrillation (AF) cases isn’t from one cause — it’s mostly a combination of population aging + more metabolic disease + better detection + lifestyle/environment trends.

Below is the evidence-based (EBM) breakdown of what’s driving the increase.

1) Population aging (biggest single driver)

AF risk rises steeply with age, and populations are getting older.

AFib prevalence increases dramatically in older adults (e.g., up to ~9% by age 80+). (JAMA)

The number of U.S. AFib cases is projected to more than double in the coming decades. (professional.heart.org)

Aging combined with chronic disease trends is a major reason AFib prevalence is rising. (AJMC)

Mechanism:

Atrial fibrosis, conduction heterogeneity, atrial dilation, and cumulative inflammation.

2) Explosion of cardiometabolic risk factors

This is probably the most modifiable modern contributor.

Strongly linked risk factors include:

Obesity

Hypertension

Diabetes

Alcohol use

Sleep apnea (OSA)

Evidence:

Obesity, HTN, diabetes, OSA, and alcohol all independently raise AF risk. (PubMed)

Each BMI unit increase → ~3–4% higher AF risk. (PubMed)

OSA → ~4× AF risk vs non-OSA. (PubMed) Four times the risk!

HTN alone may explain ~20% of new AF cases. (PubMed)

And these diseases are all increasing in prevalence globally and in the U.S. (AJMC)

3) AF (AFib) being diagnosed more (not just occurring more)

Detection bias is real.

Drivers:

Wearables and smart watches

Longer ambulatory monitoring

AI ECG interpretation

More screening in primary care

Better tools mean more asymptomatic AF gets found earlier. (GlobeNewswire)

4) AF now appearing more in younger people

Still less common than in elderly — but rising.

Likely linked to:

Obesity

Diabetes

Hypertension

Heart Failure

Lifestyle exposures

Possibly environmental stress and mRNA COVID shots

Young AF cases have increased partly due to these comorbidities and improved detection. (Verywell Health)

5) Inflammation & systemic disease trends

AF is increasingly viewed as an inflammatory-metabolic disease.

Patients with AF risk factors often show:

Elevated inflammatory cytokines

Epicardial fat

Myocardial fibrosis

These mechanisms link metabolic disease → atrial substrate formation. (PubMed)

6) Possible newer contributors (less definitive but studied)

These are areas of active research rather than consensus causes:

COVID / severe infection

New-onset AF seen in hospitalized COVID patients (association, not necessarily causal long-term epidemic driver).

Community discussions and early data suggest a signal, but not clear population-level cause.

Diet / ultra-processed patterns

Example:

Observational links between artificially sweetened drinks and higher AF risk (not causal proof). (Verywell Health)

7) Big picture: why cases look like they’re accelerating

Think of AF as the intersection of 3 curves all rising together:

Aging curve

+

Metabolic disease curve

+

Detection technology curve

Rapid apparent increase in AF burden

If we had to rank the drivers (most → least)

Aging population Obesity / metabolic syndrome / HTN / diabetes Sleep apnea epidemic Alcohol and lifestyle patterns Improved detection/wearables (think Apple Watch) Inflammatory disease burden Newer possible contributors (COVID, COVID-shots, diet patterns, etc.)

Why AF is rising specifically in younger adults is a good question that needs study.

Mechanistic substrate changes (fibrosis, autonomics, adiposity signaling)

Environmental / toxin hypotheses (microplastics, endocrine disruptors, toxic components to newer vaccines — emerging research)

Or clinical epidemiology trends in the U.S. Southeast (if you’re thinking regionally)

Can NDT (NP Thyroid or Armour Thyroid) cause AFib?



Yes — NDTs can contribute to AFib, but usually indirectly, mainly if it pushes thyroid hormone levels too high (overtreatment → hyperthyroid physiology).

There could be a ‘‘trigger’’

Thyroid hormone excess → arrhythmia risk

High thyroid hormone levels (especially T3/T4 excess) can increase heart rate and cause arrhythmias, including AFib. (WebMD)

Overt hyperthyroidism can increase AF risk up to ~3×; even mild/subclinical hyperthyroid states increase risk. (PMC)

High TSH is blamed but if it is primary this may be true, if secondary not likely. MSM checks TSH and T4. More specialized testing to check T3, free-T3 and others may be indicated. TSH is a pituitary hormone and have no ‘‘thyroid’’ activity on cells.

Thyroid replacement overtreatment has measurable AF risk

In hypothyroid patients on replacement therapy, higher free T4 levels were associated with higher AF incidence . (PubMed)

Risk can rise even within the “normal” thyroid lab range if hormone levels are at the high end. (JAMA Network)

NP Thyroid specifically

NP Thyroid (desiccated porcine thyroid = T4 + T3) can:

Cause palpitations, tachycardia, and potential AFib — especially if dose is excessive or… TSH is suppressed. (Dr.Oracle) MSM viewpoint

This matters because:

It contains T3 → faster peaks → sometimes more cardiac stimulation vs T4-only therapy (not directly in sources above, but clinically recognized). However T4-only therapy is only effective in 10% of the population and poor-T4 to T3 converters.

Important nuance

It’s not usually the drug itself

It’s the thyroid hormone level achieved in your body

Who is at higher risk if on NP Thyroid

Higher vigilance if:

Age > 60

Prior AFib

Structural heart disease

Dose changes recently

Suppressed TSH or high FT3/FT4

Rapid symptom onset after dosing can change Rx to SR (sustained release T3/T4) higher dose of T3-only will cause peak T3 levels and a transient hyperthyroid state.



Practical clinical takeaway

If AFib occurs or the risk is high, clinicians usually:

Check TSH + Free T4 + Free T3

Avoid pushing FT4 / FT3 into upper quartiles

Consider dose reduction or T4-only therapy in some patients (but T4 only usually does not correct hypothyroidism by itself)

AFib Genetics:

Is COVID-19 or other variants or the COVID-shots a risk?

Yes — COVID-19 can be associated with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

But the nuance is important: it’s usually indirect (through inflammation, stress on the heart, or illness severity) rather than a virus that uniquely “targets” AFib. MSM states and downplays the mRNA spike protein shots.

What the evidence shows

Higher AFib risk during and after COVID infection

Large registry data found new-onset AFib occurring in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 , and it was linked with worse outcomes (longer ICU stays, higher mortality). (American Heart Association)

A large meta-analysis found recovered COVID patients had ~57% higher risk of developing AFib vs uninfected controls, with about 2.6% developing new AFib over follow-up. (PubMed)

AFib is one of the most common arrhythmias seen with COVID

Supraventricular arrhythmias (including AFib) have been reported in roughly ~15%+ of hospitalized COVID patients, many with no prior history. (Springer)

Likely mechanisms (not just direct viral heart infection)

Inflammation / cytokines

Systemic inflammation and cytokine release can destabilize cardiac electrical signaling. (MDPI)

Spike-protein–triggered inflammatory effects

Experimental work shows inflammatory responses alone can create a substrate for atrial arrhythmias. (Nature)

General severe illness stress

AFib appears in other severe viral illnesses (like influenza) at similar rates — suggesting AFib is often a marker of severe systemic inflammation rather than something unique to COVID. (American College of Cardiology)

Other contributors

Hypoxia

Electrolyte imbalance

Myocarditis

Pro-thrombotic state

QT-prolonging meds used during illness (Springer)

Practical clinical interpretation

Think of COVID as a trigger rather than a sole cause:

Can trigger new AFib in susceptible patients

Can worsen existing AFib

Risk is highest with: Severe infection Older age Cardiovascular disease / HTN Systemic inflammation But, if COVID is an engineered bioweapon, then maybe this was intentional and designed for the S1-spike protein to be harmful to the heart.



Important nuance

AFib during COVID often signals overall physiologic stress or inflammatory burden, not necessarily permanent electrical remodeling (though it can persist in some patients).

Risk of long-term AFib after mild COVID vs severe should be studied

Post-COVID / long COVID arrhythmia patterns should be researched

Does the COVID-shot raise the risk of AFib?



There’s no strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines directly cause atrial fibrillation (AFib) by narrative upholding MSM. They say Rare heart inflammation (myocarditis/pericarditis) can occur after some vaccines, and myocarditis can sometimes trigger arrhythmias — but AFib itself is not considered a typical or established vaccine side effect of the mRNA shots, according to the mainstream narrative.

COVID infection itself is more strongly linked to heart rhythm problems than vaccination.* IMA Sr. Fellows feel this is incorrect. mRNA shots are rather toxic and likely to be a major player in the rise of AFib (more honest research is needed) *This may be a ploy used to push vaccine on the population… i.e. reduce your AFib risk by getting the COVID-shot.

AFib specifically

AFib is not listed as a known direct side effect of COVID vaccines. (Healthline) But then again so much was ‘‘left out of the packet insert,” and we know now with evidence emerging that this statement is not true.

Some monitoring systems have reported rare arrhythmias after vaccination, but they’re usually: extremely uncommon (not likely true CHD and other organizations) often tied to myocarditis rather than direct electrical effects. (Healthline)



A device-registry study (Mayo Clinic discussion):

AF burden increased slightly after vaccination (should read ‘‘greater’’)

But increased similarly in matched unvaccinated groups → likely natural AF progression, not vaccine effect. May not be true.

Myocarditis link (relevant because myocarditis can trigger AF)

mRNA vaccines can rarely cause myocarditis (This statement by MSM is misleading and untrue): ~1 in 140,000 after first dose. Research and whistleblowers find otherwise… a much higher occurrence. ~1 in 32,000 after second dose (higher in young males). (Stanford Medicine). Cumulative. More shots more AFib risk. But again, MSM is downplaying ASE reports.

FDA requires label warnings and ongoing long-term monitoring. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) FDA clean up will allow for proper ACIP evaluations, remove conflict of interest to protect the public when in the past it failed to do so.

Most cases:

occur within a few days to months

are mild and recover fully. (Stanford Medicine) Again MSM party line, but not true and requires aggressive medication and ablations (multiple ablations in some cases)

Arrhythmia risk vs COVID infection

Large observational data:

Arrhythmias increased after COVID infection, not consistently after vaccination. (PubMed) Not a truthful statement from researchers due to fear of reporting the truth.

Myocarditis risk is much higher from COVID infection than from vaccination. (Stanford News) Again MSM fearful of reporting the truth. COVID shots are very harmful, more so than COVID infections.

Clinical summary:

You’re more likely to get myocarditis or arrhythmia from COVID itself than from the vaccine. (Healthline) MSM lies and untruths once again. Promoting the vaccine to reduce risk. Opposite is likely the truth.

Mechanistic perspective (how AFib could theoretically happen after vaccine)

If it happens, it’s usually indirect:

Immune activation → transient inflammation

Rare myocarditis → irritates atria → arrhythmia

Fever / autonomic stress → trigger in people already prone to AF

That’s different from:

direct electrical toxicity (not shown)

structural AF induction (no convincing evidence)

Practical clinical interpretation (most cardiology groups agree) But these MSM narratives are misleading, disinformation and worth placing here to aid the reader in seeking truth…

Risk hierarchy generally looks like:

Highest AF / cardiac risk:

➡ COVID infection (wrong)

Very low risk:

➡ COVID vaccination (wrong and we call them shots, as they are not true vaccines and more like gene-therapy) Shots are much higher risk for AFib.

Baseline:

➡ Usual AF risk factors (age, HTN, obesity, sleep apnea, alcohol, etc.)

Use caution when reviewing MSM Peer-reviewed journal articles on this topic. Many are false for a wide variety of reasons.

Avoiding the ‘‘JAB” will likely reduce your AFib risk!