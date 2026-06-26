Auricular (ear) acupuncture for Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS) is promoted within functional, integrative, or traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practices, but there is currently no mainstream peer-reviewed scientific evidence that ear acupuncture can cure, reverse, or eliminate the alpha-gal allergy itself. Take that with a grain of salt as much in EBM/Peer-Reviewed Medicine is flat-out wrong or missing key features and misleading.

What Alpha-Gal Syndrome Is (posted on a previous Substack posting in great detail)

Alpha-Gal Syndrome is an IgE-mediated allergic condition triggered by sensitization to the carbohydrate galactose-α-1,3-galactose (alpha-gal), usually after bites from the Lone Star Tick (but also other ticks). The immune system produces alpha-gal-specific IgE antibodies, leading to allergic reactions after consuming mammalian meat or other alpha-gal-containing products. This is considered an autoimmune syndrome (AGS).