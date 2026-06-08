Babesia: A Scientific Deeper Look

Babesia is a genus of intracellular protozoan parasites that infect red blood cells (erythrocytes). It causes a condition known as babesiosis, a malaria-like illness transmitted primarily by ticks.

Babesiosis (the disease)

Babesia microti – most common in the United States

Babesia duncani – primarily reported in North America

Babesia divergens – more common in Europe

Babesia venatorum – Europe and Asia

Babesia belongs to the phylum Apicomplexa, which also includes the malaria parasite, Plasmodium.

Unlike Plasmodium, Babesia does not have a liver stage in humans.

Life Cycle

In the Tick

The primary vector in the northeastern United States is the blacklegged tick: Ixodes scapularis

The same tick can transmit:

Lyme disease

Anaplasmosis

Babesiosis

Ticks acquire Babesia when feeding on infected reservoir animals, particularly:

White-footed mouse

Shrews

Other small mammals

Sexual reproduction occurs inside the tick.

In Humans

more after break: