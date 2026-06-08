Babesia: Anoter co-infection with Lyme (TBDz)
Babesiosis is another elusive tick-borne illness.
Babesia: A Scientific Deeper Look
Babesia is a genus of intracellular protozoan parasites that infect red blood cells (erythrocytes). It causes a condition known as babesiosis, a malaria-like illness transmitted primarily by ticks.
Babesiosis (the disease)
Babesia microti – most common in the United States
Babesia duncani – primarily reported in North America
Babesia divergens – more common in Europe
Babesia venatorum – Europe and Asia
Babesia belongs to the phylum Apicomplexa, which also includes the malaria parasite, Plasmodium.
Unlike Plasmodium, Babesia does not have a liver stage in humans.
Life Cycle
In the Tick
The primary vector in the northeastern United States is the blacklegged tick: Ixodes scapularis
The same tick can transmit:
Lyme disease
Anaplasmosis
Babesiosis
Ticks acquire Babesia when feeding on infected reservoir animals, particularly:
White-footed mouse
Shrews
Other small mammals
Sexual reproduction occurs inside the tick.
In Humans
more after break: