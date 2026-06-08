Bartonella: A closer in depth look at this organism.
Considered one of the chief co-infections with Lyme disease (TBDz)
Bartonella: Scientific Dive
Bartonella is a genus of small, fastidious, Gram-negative, facultative intracellular bacteria that have evolved a unique strategy of infecting both vascular endothelial cells and erythrocytes (red blood cells). This dual-cell tropism distinguishes Bartonella from many other bacterial pathogens. Making it a challenge to detect with serology tests and to treat as well.
** See Carrion’s disease extrapolation below.
Natural Reservoirs and Transmission
Bartonella species maintain long-term infections in reservoir hosts with minimal symptoms. Common reservoirs include:
Cats (B. henselae) - cat scratch fever, or cat scratch disease
Humans (B. quintana)
Rodents
Dogs
Ruminants
more after this break: