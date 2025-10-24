Natural Testosterone cream therapy for men suffering gonadal failure (Andropause)

original post date on blog: November 12, 2009

Saleeby, MD Yusuf

Abstract

Men like women can suffer from low hormone levels. For many years men have been ignored. Not anymore… read on.

Andropause: The Male Menopause

by J.P. Saleeby, MD

Testosterone is a major player in the complex mielu of hormones (cellular messengers) that direct our bodies to function. In men who are over the age of 40, there is a significant drop in this level of this hormone. Until recently (maybe 10- years ago) it was considered taboo to replace this important hormone. But today most doctors realize what scientific studies over the past decade have taught us.

As with women who have gone through the change of life, replacement of their sexual hormones (estrogen, progesterone and testosterone) enact major health benefits such as osteoporosis prevention, heart disease prevention (in some studies) and increases in cognitive function. Likewise for older male subjects the benefits of the addition of testosterone under careful physician management is a crucial aspect of maintaining good health. I wish in this article to dispel some misconceptions about Testosterone Replacement Therapy and provide a list to readers of the benefits of this simple and rather safe treatment. First of all there is overwhelming evidence in the scientific literature that testosterone does not cause prostate cancer. In actuality it is the unbalanced estrogen excess in man that is implicated in prostate cancer. The caveat here is that once there is prostate cancer, testosterone which is an anabolic (building) hormone can promote cancer growth.

With advancing age in men Testosterone levels drop while estrogen levels rise and compete for binding sites on the prostate gland as well as other cells in the body causing a hormonal havoc. Such problems as an increase in adipose tissue with midsection obesity, a decrease in muscle mass, generalized hormonal imbalances (growth hormone, estrogen, thyroid), depression, increased cholesterol and lipid dysfunction, glucose and insulin imbalance, decreased coronary artery elasticity, elevated blood pressure and loss of a feeling of well being result from low testosterone levels. Supplementing Testosterone in the appropriate candidates reverses these unwanted outcomes, but it is not as simple as taking a pill. There are enzymes in our body that can change exogenous testosterone into other undesirable hormones such as Estrone/Estrodiol and dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Therefore, a physician that understands the balancing act and has the ability to monitor these other hormones is best to treat such a disorder.

Along with the correct replacement modality (cream, gel or patch) there are other considerations which halt the trend of testosterone conversion and these are usually supplemented along with testosterone. Such supplements are Saw Palmetto, Zinc and Nettle extract to name a few. There are also pharmaceuticals that do the same. In a recent study of the Androderm patch after a 12-month period a depression score dropped by nearly one half with testosterone replacement alone. Again men with complaints of fatigue receiving testosterone in one study had symptoms of fatigue drop for 79% to 10%. A Medline medical literature search reveals many more positive outcomes of testosterone replacement. For those interested in finding out more about their bodies, there is a non-invasive home testing kit available which allows men to evaluate the levels of testosterone in circulation. The prescription and management of natural bio-identical hormone therapy is no simple task and I have been managing men for over a decade for excellent results. [since this first posting there are many more choices for HRT replacement or TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy)]

