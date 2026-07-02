Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP) is an intermediate filament protein primarily expressed by astrocytes, a major type of glial cell in the central nervous system.

Key Functions

Provides structural support to astrocytes.

Helps maintain the blood–brain barrier .

Participates in cell communication , migration, and repair processes.

Plays a role in the brain’s response to injury (reactive gliosis).

Clinical Significance

GFAP is widely used as a biomarker in neuroscience and neuropathology:

Brain injury: Elevated GFAP levels in blood or cerebrospinal fluid can indicate traumatic brain injury, stroke, or other forms of CNS damage.

Astrocytomas and glioblastomas: Tumor cells of astrocytic origin often stain positive for GFAP, helping pathologists identify these tumors.

GFAP astrocytopathy: An autoimmune disorder in which antibodies target GFAP, causing inflammation of the brain, spinal cord, and meninges. It is classified as a type of autoimmune encephalomyelitis.

Neurodegenerative diseases: GFAP levels may increase in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis due to astrocyte activation.

Laboratory Use

GFAP is commonly detected by:

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Western blotting

ELISA assays

Immunofluorescence microscopy

Molecular Details

Human GFAP is encoded by the GFAP gene on chromosome 17q21 .

It belongs to the type III intermediate filament family, along with proteins such as vimentin and desmin.

In summary, GFAP is the principal structural protein of astrocytes and an important diagnostic and research marker for brain injury, astrocytic tumors, and certain neuroinflammatory disorders.