Bourbon Virus Disease

Bourbon virus disease is a rare tick-borne viral illness caused by the Bourbon virus, a member of the Thogotovirus group within the orthomyxovirus family. It was first recognized in the United States in 2014 after a fatal case in Bourbon County, Kansas, and only a small number of confirmed human infections have been identified, although the true number of infections may be higher because testing is limited.

Cause and transmission

The disease is caused by Bourbon virus, which is believed to be transmitted primarily through the bite of infected lone star ticks (Amblyomma americanum). Evidence from laboratory studies and surveillance has found the virus in these ticks, and infections have been reported in parts of the Midwest and southern United States where lone star ticks are established. Researchers continue to study the virus’s ecology and the range of animal hosts that help maintain it in nature.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Symptoms typically begin within days of a tick bite and may include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and rash. Blood tests may show low white blood cell counts, low platelet counts, and elevated liver enzymes, findings that overlap with several other tick-borne illnesses. Because the disease is rare and routine clinical tests are not widely available, diagnosis generally relies on specialized laboratory testing coordinated through public health laboratories.

Treatment and prevention

There is no specific antiviral treatment or approved vaccine for Bourbon virus disease. Care is supportive and focuses on managing symptoms and complications. Prevention centers on reducing tick exposure by using EPA-registered tick repellents, wearing protective clothing, checking for ticks after spending time outdoors, and promptly removing attached ticks. These measures also help prevent many other tick-borne diseases.

Public health significance

Although confirmed cases remain uncommon, Bourbon virus disease is important because it can cause severe illness, particularly in some adults, and likely remains underrecognized. Continued surveillance, improved diagnostic testing, and awareness among clinicians are helping public health officials better understand where the virus circulates and how frequently human infections occur.