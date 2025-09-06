C.S. Lewis was both a renowned author and a Christian apologist.

🖋️ As an Author

C.S. Lewis (Clive Staples Lewis, 1898–1963) was a British writer and scholar best known for:

The Chronicles of Narnia (fiction, fantasy, for children and adults) Includes The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, etc. Rich in Christian symbolism, but accessible to all audiences.

The Space Trilogy (science fiction) Out of the Silent Planet, Perelandra, and That Hideous Strength

The Screwtape Letters (satirical and theological fiction) Letters from a senior demon to a junior tempter, exploring temptation and Christian life.

Till We Have Faces (a retelling of the Cupid and Psyche myth) Considered by some as his greatest novel.



He was also a literary scholar and professor at Oxford and later Cambridge, specializing in medieval and Renaissance literature.

✝️ As a Christian

Although raised in a Christian home, Lewis became an atheist in his teens, only to reconvert to Christianity in his early 30s—largely influenced by friends like J.R.R. Tolkien. A strong friendship that would later sour in the twilight of each author’s lives.

After his conversion, Lewis became one of the most influential Christian thinkers of the 20th century. His Christian writings include:

Mere Christianity A rational case for Christianity, adapted from BBC radio talks during WWII.

The Problem of Pain Explores why a good God would allow suffering.

Miracles A philosophical argument defending the plausibility of the miraculous.

A Grief Observed A deeply personal account of his grief after his wife’s death.



