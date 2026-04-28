Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Ryan Guthrie's avatar
Ryan Guthrie
9h

Last year when ALS began to take over, I stopped recognizing myself. I lost my smile, my balance, and my independence. Used different treatments that didn't work, and my neurologists kept saying, "There's no cure," and neither standard treatments like riluzole nor high-dose B12 did very little for me. I used different supplements that didn't work, so last July, I was recommended treatment from the U.S., and after trying the holistic approach, my recovery has been incredible. My steps are firm, my hands no longer shake, and I speak with confidence. I feel new life flowing through me every day. I got the ALS/MND herba formula from www. Limitlessnaturalwellness. com I’m surprised a lot of people with ALS haven’t heard of the ALS/MND protocol.

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