Cancer and when to screen
More harm may come from Allopathic over screening for cancers. Over diagnosis and exposure to harmful interventions. Lessens to be learned from a NEJM paper.
With the recent news of an aggressive cancer discovered in a former US President, cancer is once again on TOP OF MIND. That being said cancer screening has been called into questions over the past decade or so.
Given this:
We are not in need of surveillance either by traditional means or by ‘‘liquid biopsy” such as Galleri.