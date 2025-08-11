With the uptick in cancers (and Turbo Cancers), here are some SAFE and effective options for cancer screening and surveillance. Cancer is soon to overtake cardiovascular disease in America as the top killer. There has been an exponential upsurge in cancers (and even more specifically, stage-4 cancers referred to as Turbo-Cancers) in the last half-decade.

That being said, we would like to be able to intervene with cancer therapies before we get to the stage-4, late-stage or terminal point. Part of this is a healthy helping of PREVENTION, and that is being discussed on platforms such as Independent Medical Alliance (www.imahealth.org) and other proactive preventive medicine forums.

Here, I will outline some traditional (Standard of Care Guidelines outlined by several organizations within allopathic medicine) and more friendly, safer, less risky diagnostics that I use in my integrative and functional medicine practice.

Screening for cancers involves using tests, exams, or procedures to detect cancer before symptoms appear. The goal is early detection, which can lead to better outcomes. Screening recommendations depend on the type of cancer, age, gender, family history, and risk factors.

Here’s an overview of common cancer screenings:

🔹 Breast Cancer

Method : Mammogram (X-ray of the breast)

Who : Women aged 40–74 (varies by guidelines from multiple national health organizations - no proper consensus among them all)

Frequency : Every 1–2 years, depending on age and risk factors

Alternatives to mammography are: MRI, Thermography (Thermoscan) and Ultrasound (HerScan)

🔹 Cervical Cancer

Method : Pap smear (detects precancerous cells) HPV test (detects the virus that can cause cancer)

Who : Women aged 21–65

Frequency : Pap smear every 3 years (ages 21–29) Pap + HPV test every 5 years (ages 30–65)



🔹 Colorectal (Colon) Cancer

Methods : Colonoscopy (every 10 years) FIT test (stool test, yearly) Sigmoidoscopy (every 5 years) Virtual Colonoscopy Advanced stool testing (ColoGuard; Septn-9; others)

Who : Adults aged 45–75

Frequency: Depends on the method and risk factors

🔹 Lung Cancer

Method : Low-dose CT (LDCT)

Who : Adults aged 50–80 with a significant smoking history (30 pack-years), who currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years

Frequency: Yearly

🔹 Prostate Cancer

Method : PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test ± digital rectal exam (DRE)

Biopsy after elevated PSA

Urine biomarker testing for repeated elev.PSA with negative biopsy results

Who : Men aged 50+ (or 40–45+ if high risk, e.g., African American or strong family history)

Frequency: Based on the discussion with doctor

🔹 Skin Cancer

Method : Visual skin exam by doctor or self-checks

Who : All adults, especially fair-skinned or high sun exposure

Frequency: No universal guideline; depends on risk

🔹 Other Cancer Screenings (Only in Specific Situations)

Ovarian, pancreatic, thyroid, or testicular cancers: No standard screening for average-risk people; may be screened if high risk (e.g., genetic syndromes like BRCA, Lynch)

🧬 Genetic Testing for Cancer Risk

If you have a strong family history of cancer, testing for genetic mutations (e.g., BRCA1/2, Lynch syndrome) might be recommended.

Not as reliable or sensitive as we once thought

🧬 Advanced Biomarkers (liquid biopsy)

Newer technology blood testing

Whole body Scan (MRI) for solid tumors

See a list of several biomarkers used today (below)

Screening can depend on gender, age, race and genetic factors; At risk individuals such as smokers, those with history of other cancers, family history of cancer, should be more diligent.

Controversy with a few screening techniques outlined by a particular epidemiologist Dr. H. Gil Welch for example, with this:

Summary of his book in this YouTube video.

Published in JAMA on issues with Mammography; published book “Less Medicine, More Health” and summarized it here on a YouTube video: YouTube video.

Dr. H. Gilbert Welch, a physician and researcher known for his work on cancer screening, overdiagnosis, and the potential harms of early detection.

🧠 Dr. Herbert Gilbert Welch is a Professor of medicine, Physician, epidemiologist, and health policy researcher. His focus is Cancer screening, overdiagnosis, overtreatment, and medical decision-making. He was formerly affiliated with Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice. Currently working within the Veterans Administration system

🔍 Key Ideas from Dr. H. Gilbert Welch

Overdiagnosis in Cancer Screening Welch argues that cancer screening often finds tumors that would never have caused harm (e.g., slow-growing or non-lethal cancers).

This can lead to unnecessary treatments—surgeries, radiation, or chemotherapy, immunotherapy—with no benefit and sometimes serious harm or disfigurement, or even death. Lead-Time and Length Bias Screening may appear to improve survival just because cancers are found earlier (lead-time bias), not because people live longer.

It also tends to find slow-growing cancers more than fast-growing ones (length bias), which skews perceived benefits. The Problem with “Early Detection Saves Lives” Welch cautions that this phrase oversimplifies reality.

He emphasizes informed decision-making: understanding both the potential benefits and harms of screening.

📚 Notable Books by Dr. H. Gilbert Welch

"Overdiagnosed: Making People Sick in the Pursuit of Health" (with Lisa Schwartz & Steven Woloshin)

"Less Medicine, More Health: 7 Assumptions That Drive Too Much Medical Care"

"Should I Be Tested for Cancer? Maybe Not and Here's Why"

📌 The Bottom Line on his research and publications:

Welch’s work challenges the conventional wisdom that “more screening is always better,” advocating for a more nuanced, evidence-based approach to healthcare.

Below are two Key Sets from well-respected Medical journals JAMA and NEJM where Dr. Welsh published his work:

Key Articles by H. Gilbert Welch in JAMA and JAMA Internal Medicine

1. Informed Choice in Cancer Screening (JAMA, June 6, 2001)

An editorial emphasizing the importance of shared decision‑making in cancer screening, highlighting the real challenge of helping patients make informed choices, especially when harms and benefits are uncertain. New England Journal of Medicine

2. Quantifying the Benefits and Harms of Screening Mammography (JAMA Internal Medicine, March 2014)

A special communication that attempts to quantify the trade-offs of mammography screening. Among 1,000 U.S. women aged 50 screened annually for a decade:

0.3 to 3.2 breast cancer deaths avoided,

490 to 670 women experience at least one false alarm,

3 to 14 are overdiagnosed and treated unnecessarily. JAMA Network

3. Cancer Screening, Overdiagnosis, and Regulatory Capture (JAMA Internal Medicine, July 2017)

An editorial critiquing how regulatory bodies might be influenced by overdiagnosis concerns, particularly in thyroid cancer screening, arguing that harms often outweigh benefits for asymptomatic individuals. JAMA Network

4. Informed Choice in Cancer Screening (JAMA Internal Medicine, December 2013)

An invited commentary discussing public attitudes toward overdiagnosis in prostate cancer screening. In a small survey, many men were unwilling to accept screening if overtreated cases outweighed prevented deaths. JAMA Network

5. Testing Whether Cancer Screening Saves Lives: Implications for Randomized Clinical Trials of Multicancer Screening (JAMA Internal Medicine, August 2023)

A special communication focused on evaluating how cancer screening—especially multicancer detection tests like liquid biopsies—should be tested in trials. Highlighted that massive sample sizes are needed to measure effects on cancer-specific and all-cause mortality. JAMA Network

Key NEJM Publications by H. Gilbert Welch

1. Effect of Three Decades of Screening Mammography on Breast‑Cancer Incidence

Welch and colleagues found that over a 30-year period in the U.S., screening mammography substantially increased early-stage breast cancer diagnoses without a corresponding drop in late-stage disease—suggesting significant overdiagnosis. Their estimate: about 31% of all breast cancers diagnosed by 2008 were overdiagnosed, affecting over 70,000 women that year alone New England Journal of Medicine .

2. Korea’s Thyroid‑Cancer “Epidemic” — Screening and Overdiagnosis

In a 2014 NEJM perspective, Welch and co-authors reported that while thyroid cancer diagnoses in South Korea soared by 15-fold between 1993 and 2011, mortality remained essentially unchanged—highlighting the risks of overdiagnosis driven by widespread ultrasound screening Wikipedia+1 .

3. Breast‑Cancer Tumor Size, Overdiagnosis, and Mammography Screening Effectiveness

This 2016 NEJM study delved deeper, concluding that mammography more often detects small tumors unlikely to grow than aggressive ones. This raises concerns about overtreatment of indolent findings New England Journal of Medicine .

4. Income and Cancer Overdiagnosis — When Too Much Care Is Harmful (NEJM, June 2017): Discusses how wealthier patients may be more exposed to screening and, consequently, overdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment New England Journal of Medicine

So once you have decided to ‘‘screen or not” the question is then what type. We don’t want to do harm by rather invasive harmful procedures (colonoscopy with bowel perforation) or by ionizing radiation (virtual CT colonoscopy; repeated mammography, etc.)

Alternatives are many and I will outline a few here:

Whole-body MRI for cancer screening is a type of imaging that scans your entire body (from head to toe) using nuclear magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect possible tumors or other abnormalities. It’s a radiation-free, non-invasive test. Heavily advertised in infomercials.

🩻 Purpose

Whole-body MRI is primarily used to:

Detect early signs of cancer (in asymptomatic individuals)

Monitor individuals with hereditary cancer syndromes

Follow up on known cancer cases for metastasis

Offer peace of mind to high-risk or health-conscious individuals

✅ Pros

No radiation exposure (unlike CT or PET scans)

Can detect a broad range of tumors , especially soft tissue abnormalities, solid tumors, not useful in cancers without masses (leukemia)

May catch asymptomatic cancers early

Helpful in high-risk populations (e.g., BRCA mutation carriers, Li-Fraumeni syndrome)

⚠️ Cons / Limitations

Expensive and not typically covered by insurance if used for screening without medical indication

False positives are common, which may lead to unnecessary anxiety or follow-up tests/biopsies; overdiagnose

May miss small or early-stage cancers , especially in lungs or gastrointestinal tract

Not specific — can detect benign abnormalities that mimic malignancies

Not a substitute for organ-specific screenings (like colonoscopy, mammogram, or low-dose CT for lungs); but one can still go down that rabbit hole.

Liquid biopsy is an emerging, non-invasive method for cancer screening, diagnosis, and monitoring. Instead of relying on traditional tissue biopsies (which require surgery or needle extraction), liquid biopsy analyzes biological fluids, usually blood, to detect cancer-related biomarkers.

🔬 What these biomarkers Detects

Liquid biopsy can identify:

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) – fragments of DNA shed by tumors into the bloodstream.

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) – whole cancer cells that break away from the tumor.

Exosomes and extracellular vesicles – tiny particles that carry cancer-related proteins or RNA.

Tumor-derived RNA – including microRNAs.

💡 Applications in Cancer

Early Cancer Detection / Screening Detects signs of cancer before symptoms appear.

Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests are being developed (e.g., Galleri test by GRAIL). Diagnosis Helps identify the type and genetic makeup of the tumor.

Useful when a tumor is hard to access for biopsy. Treatment Selection Determines mutations (e.g., EGFR, KRAS, BRAF) for targeted therapies. Monitoring and Surveillance Tracks response to treatment.

Detects minimal residual disease (MRD) and early recurrence.

✅ Benefits

Minimally invasive

Repeatable over time for monitoring

Faster turnaround than tissue biopsy

May detect heterogeneity (genetic variations within a tumor)

⚠️ Limitations

Sensitivity : Early-stage tumors may release very little ctDNA, making detection harder.

False positives/negatives : Risk of overdiagnosis or missed detection.

Validation : Not all tests are FDA-approved or widely available.

Cost: Advanced tests like MCED are expensive and not always covered by insurance.

🧪 Currently Available Cutting-Edge Tests

Galleri (GRAIL) – Screens for 50+ cancers from one blood draw. Used as a general screening too at the CHM centers. Not all cancers are detected equally (Breast Cancer is a low yield for this particular test)

Signatera (Natera) – Personalized ctDNA test for recurrence monitoring.

Guardant360 / Guardant Health – For tumor profiling in advanced cancer.

FoundationOne Liquid CDx – Comprehensive genomic profiling from blood.

🔍 Future Outlook

Integration into routine screening for high-risk individuals or even the general population.

AI and bioinformatics to improve sensitivity and specificity.

Clinical trials are ongoing to validate and expand use in early-stage and rare cancers.

A look at a particular cancer (Prostate):

1. PCA3 (Prostate Cancer Antigen 3) Test

Detects RNA from the PCA3 gene , which is overexpressed in prostate cancer cells.

Higher PCA3 scores = higher likelihood of cancer .

Used primarily to help decide whether a repeat biopsy is necessary after a negative one. Requires a DRE to ‘‘milk’’ the prostate gland before capturing urine.

FDA-approved.

2. SelectMDx

Measures expression of two cancer-related genes (HOXC6 and DLX1).

Helps assess risk of clinically significant prostate cancer .

Can help decide whether a biopsy is needed .

CE-marked in Europe; used in some US clinics.

3. ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore)

Detects exosomal RNA biomarkers (ERG, PCA3, SPDEF) in urine without requiring a DRE.

Helps distinguish between high-grade (aggressive) and low-grade or benign conditions when PSA is elevated.

Non-invasive; FDA Breakthrough Device status. Used at the CHM center in Charleston, SC.

And this is just for males and prostate cancer screening without repeated low-yield biopsy (prostate biopsy is invasive and not without complications)

General Cancer Biomarkers (Used Across Multiple Cancers)

CEA (Carcinoembryonic antigen)-Protein-Colorectal, lung, breast – monitoring recurrence

CA 19-9-Protein-Pancreatic and GI cancers – monitoring

CA 125-Protein-Ovarian cancer – diagnosis, monitoring

LDH (Lactate dehydrogenase)-Enzyme-General tumor burden and progression

TP53-Gene mutation-Multiple cancers – prognostic

KRAS-Gene mutation-Colorectal, lung, pancreatic – predictive of treatment response

BRAF V600E-Gene mutation-Melanoma, colorectal – targeted therapy

PD-L1-Protein-Various cancers – immunotherapy response

MSI-H / dMMR-Genetic instability-Colorectal, endometrial – immunotherapy eligibility

TMB (Tumor Mutational Burden)-Genomic-Immunotherapy prediction (many cancers)

Lung Cancer Biomarkers

EGFR-Gene mutation-Targeted therapy

ALK rearrangement-Gene fusion-Targeted therapy

ROS1, MET, RET, NTRK-Gene alterations-Targeted therapy

KRAS G12C-Gene mutation-Targeted therapy

PD-L1-Protein-Immunotherapy prediction

Pancreatic Cancer Biomarkers

CA 19-9-Protein-Monitoring, prognosis

KRAS-Gene mutation-Common mutation (limited treatment implications)

BRCA1/2, PALB2-Gene mutation-Risk, targeted therapy with PARP inhibitors

Bladder Cancer Biomarkers

NMP22-Protein (urine)-Diagnosis, monitoring. I used this aggressively in high-risk special agents with ATF who were exposed to explosives material, while I had a DOD contract in Savannah, GA. They were a high-risk population for bladder cancer.

UroVysion FISH-Chromosomal-Detection of recurrence

FGFR3-Gene mutation-Targeted therapy in advanced bladder cancer

TERT promoter mutation-Gene mutation-Early detection (in development)

Emerging Biomarkers (Liquid Biopsy Focus)

ctDNA (circulating tumor DNA)-DNA fragments-Monitoring, MRD detection

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)-Cells-Prognostic and therapeutic guidance

Exosomes-Extracellular vesicles-Diagnostic/prognostic potential

MicroRNAs-RNA-Emerging as diagnostic tools in many cancers

Saliva Tests ( Emerging )

Saliva contains biomarkers like DNA, RNA, and proteins that are being explored for detecting: Oral cancers Lung cancer Pancreatic and other systemic cancers

Still mostly in research or early clinical stages.

Breath Analysis ( Emerging and promising )

Detects volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released by tumors.

Non-invasive, rapid, and no blood or radiation.

Being studied for: Lung, gastric, breast, and colon cancers.



OBVIOUSLY, this is a partial list of the many others already established or in study.

The take-home message is that cancer screening and surveillance is a very personal, individualized process utilizing the best precision medicine has to offer. Pick wisely and remember “First Do No Harm”.

If you as a clinician, intend to screen, use the least invasive and least harmful method. Weigh the pros and cons and the risk-benefit ratio.