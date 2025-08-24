I (JP) lead the team that includes:

Mr. Chris Jackman, FNP BC (PHA) CTP - Chris is the chief FNP in our locations and via Telehealth. Chris masters it all, from Lyme disease to long-COVID to hormone imbalance.

Dr. Kristina Carman, ND - board-certified naturopathic physician leading our team on all things GUT and Nutrition. She is also a Senior Fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance (like I am). She can do in-person visits in Mt. Pleasant, SC or Telemedicine nationally.

Mr. Peter Rambo, AGNP (BC) - Peter returns from a two-year sabbatical to work part-time, seeing patients in SC via Telehealth. We are excited to have Peter back with us. His focus is Functional Medicine and Vector Borne Illnesses, COVID-related illness, and more.

Mrs. Debra Jamison, RN (PHA) - Debra is one of our top nurses (RN) and educator/coach on topics of nutrition, weight management and much more. She is an expert at putting out fires with some of our patients undergoing chronic illness programs.

Mrs. Stephanie Lanciki, RN (PHA) - Stephanie is our newest RN and part of the CHM and PHA teams. She assists both Chris and me on day-to-day nursing duties, nursing questions, etc. She is also the primary contact person for our Priority Health Academy, helping onboard clinicians seeking FxMed education.

We also have a wonderful team of staff members, both administrative and clinical that we will highlight in later postings.

Please be patient with us as our practice and patient volume is growing exponentially, and we are relocating our Murrells Inlet office to Pawleys Island, SC (mid-September). It is a challenge to get to all the emails and phone calls that come in weekly. We appreciate & love our patients, so please know this and we will get to you. I will post on that location soon.