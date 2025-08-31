14323 Ocean Hwy Ste 4129, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 is our new address in the Myrtle Beach, SC area. We are moving operations from Murrells Inlet to the Acupuncture Works location.

Photo by Jeremy Bishop Tree of Life

We are working with a very like-minded licensed acupuncturist, TCM, and energy healer, Dr. Leslie Jafarace, at her location. Randee Filippini, MA will be staffing that location. For more information, please call our main office line (800) 965-8482. We are very excited about our closer relationship with another holistic healer.

Dr. Leslie Jafarace

Acupuncturist and Owner

Leslie Jafarace L.Ac., MSOM, FABORM is a highly educated acupuncturist with years of practical experience. She studied at the Graduate School of Integrative Medicine (AOMA) and matriculated in 2003 with a Master of Science of Oriental Medicine (MSOM). She also earned her Diplomate from the National Certification Commission of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM). For a time she worked with Steiner Leisure in London, providing and often introducing acupuncture to those abroad on cruise ships. In 2008, Leslie returned home to South Carolina and started Acupuncture Works. Since its inception, Acupuncture Works has assisted many clients in improving their wellness using traditional techniques of acupuncture therapy along with other holistic services. Leslie was nominated and elected in 2016 to the Acupuncture Advisory Committee for the South Carolina Board of Medical examiners and is currency serving as Madame Chair. She is also a Board Member of the National Center of Acupuncture Safety and Integrity (NCASI) and has been serving since 2016. In 2017, Leslie graduated and became certified by the Sloan Kettering Integrative Oncology program. This program allows Leslie to serve those newly diagnosed with cancer, those undergoing chemotherapy or radiation, and those in remission. Leslie is also Battlefield Acupuncture Certified and is a proud provider to our nation’s veterans. In 2012, Leslie became a Fellow member of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine and assists those trying to conceive and has been part of the beginning of many families! Leslie is committed to self-improvement as well as the profession of acupuncture by continuing her studies and being the best possible holistic care provider she can.

Education

Academy Of Oriental Medicine Of Austin in 2002

Graduate of Sloan-Kettering cancer centers integrative oncology program

Memberships & Certifications