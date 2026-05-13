***PLANS***



The decision of the CHM Executive Committee was to move away from CARE PLAN membership to that of Fee-for-Service (FFS) or Cash-for-Care at the time of visits.



This decision was made at the beginning of this month (MAY), and we will no longer be offering membership plans to any new patients or active existing patients previously not on a plan.



The ONLY exceptions are as follows:



1. Renewals of existing expiring plans can be renewed only through the end of May.



2. Any contracts that Margaret (our membership coordinator) has already sent out for renewal or for a new plan that has been signed, through the end of May, will be honored.



3. These two exceptions will be in force until the last day of May.



No NEW Plans will be going out of our office by regular mail or email, (outside of these two exceptions already listed here) to any patient.



As of June 1st, CHM will not be accepting any plans to be signed or executed (new or renewals) at that point, as the deadline has passed.

After June 1st, 2027 we will not honor any membership plans.

I would ask that patients not ask our staff or me to bend or break these rules/decisions.

Thank you for your understanding.

JP Saleeby, MD CTP

Medical Director of CHM



