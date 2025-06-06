Catholic Medical Association applauds repeal of Abortion Mandate in Emergency Departments.
HHS decision to repeal Biden Admin. mandate on forcing MDs to perform chemical abortions in the ER.
CMA Applauds Decision to Repeal Abortion Mandate in ER Rooms
Philadelphia, Pa. – June 3, 2025 – The Catholic Medical Association (CMA) applauds the Department of Health and Human Services' decision to repeal a Biden administration mandate that forced physicians to perform abortions in emergency rooms, and to again follow the EMTALA law itself, which pro…