Chagas Disease, Transmitted by ‘Kissing Bugs,’ is Now Considered Endemic in the US: UCLA

There are an estimated 300,000-plus Americans infected with these parasites, with 45,000 in Los Angeles alone.

American trypanosomiasis- Trypanosoma cruzi is the parasite that is typically spread by triatomine bugs (kissing bugs)

A Triatomine bug, also known as the kissing bug, which is the vector of Trypanosoma cruzi. CDC

by Naveen Athrappully a Reporter for the Epoch Times, with some input/comments by Dr. Saleeby

9/8/2025

Chagas disease, an illness transmitted by “kissing bugs,” is now considered endemic in the United States, the University of California–Los Angeles (UCLA) said in a Sept. 2 post, citing a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kissing bugs—also known as conenose or barber bugs—transmit the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi to humans, which causes Chagas disease.

The bugs bite humans to access blood. [They are attracted by exhaled CO2 in a person’s breath. Often biting around the mouth, hence the name kissing bug.] After that, these bugs deposit their droppings containing the parasites onto human skin. If the droppings get into the body, via a cut or through the eyes or mouth, the individual may end up getting infected, the CDC said in a September 2024 post. [Apparently, kissing bugs in captivity do not harbor the parasite, but those in the wild do.]

For instance, when a person scratches the bite, the parasites may enter the wound and into the bloodstream. The CDC warned that the illness can potentially lead to sudden death in some individuals.

The kissing bugs have been identified across 32 states, with native infections reported in eight—California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Arkansas, according to the CDC report cited by the UCLA.

The agency concluded there was sufficient evidence to declare that the country is now considered endemic for Chagas disease. There are an estimated 300,000-plus Americans infected with these parasites, with 45,000 in Los Angeles alone, UCLA said in its post, adding that fewer than 2 percent know they carry the parasites. According to UCLA, many individuals with Chagas disease remain asymptomatic during the illness’s acute and chronic phases. In the acute phase, infected individuals may experience severe swelling of the eyelids. Shaun Yang, a professor of clinical microbiology at UCLA, said this is “almost a hallmark of acute Chagas infection.” Other symptoms in the acute phase include vomiting, body aches, fever, diarrhea, and fatigue. However, since these symptoms could be confused with other illnesses, many individuals fail to determine whether they are infected with the parasites, UCLA said. [These symptoms may be confused with other vector borne illnesses (TBDz) so one must be vigilant] The chronic phase, which can last a person’s entire life, presents more challenges, with around 20 percent of impacted individuals developing serious digestive and heart issues, according to UCLA. If the illness is left untreated, it “kills the heart very slowly,” Yang said.

[A few years ago I had a patient test positive for chronic Chagas Disease and eventually found her husband to have it as well. They both lived in West Virginia.]

Individuals who travel to Mexico, South America, and Central America, as well as people from these regions, must test for the illness in case they experience any heart issues, he added. Yang advised people who visit Latin American regions to sleep under a net as a precaution against getting bitten by kissing bugs. “The kissing bugs in the endemic area—Latin America—almost all of them carry the parasite,” he warned. [A display of these insects at the NC Museum of Natural History in Raleigh, NC. I was told by a naturalist they are not infected with this parasite, and good to know in case the display ever was compromised and the bugs escaped.] The situation in the United States varies, with bugs in Los Angeles less likely to carry parasites while insects in Texas were found carrying them, according to UCLA. Judith Currier, chief of infectious diseases at UCLA Health, said that “most people living with Chagas disease are unaware of their diagnosis, often until it’s too late to have effective treatment.”

Since 2007, blood supplies received from donors in the United States have been tested for Chagas disease, according to a CDC document, which added that roughly one in 27,500 donors test positive for the infection. [tests are an antibiody test for the b-cell antibodies to the parasite.]

Exposure and Treatment

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 7 million people globally, mostly in Latin America, get infected with the parasite that causes Chagas disease, resulting in more than 10,000 deaths annually.

According to the CDC, in addition to exposure to kissing bug droppings, there are other ways for the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite to enter the human body.

This can happen through contaminated blood products during transfusions, contaminated food or drink, lab accidents, or an organ transplant from an infected donor, said the agency. In indoor spaces, these bugs can hide in the cracks of walls and the roof during the day. [much like bed bugs] Outdoors, the bugs may be seen up in trees, between rocky structures, chicken coops, rodent nests, animal burrows, and under cement. In the United States, the bugs “rarely infest homes because houses are well-sealed and have plastered walls. However, finding them indoors, especially younger, wingless nymphs, may indicate an infestation,” the CDC said. “If these bugs are inside, they are often found near where pets sleep, where rodents are present, or around beds and bedrooms, especially under or near mattresses or nightstands.” There are two main treatments recommended in the United States for Chagas disease. The first is an antiparasitic treatment that aims to kill the parasite causing the illness, according to the CDC. The second is a symptomatic treatment focused on helping manage the signs and symptoms of the infection, it says.

Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis, is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi and is typically spread by triatomine bugs (also called "kissing bugs"). There aren't "types" of Chagas disease in the traditional sense (like types of cancer), but the disease is classified based on its clinical phases and manifestations.

🔹 The Two Main Phases of Chagas Disease:

1. Acute Phase

Duration: Lasts for a few weeks to months after infection.

Symptoms: Often mild or absent. Fever, fatigue, body aches, headache. Swelling at the site of parasite entry (chagoma). Romaña's sign (swelling of the eyelid if the parasite enters through the eye). Enlarged lymph nodes, liver, or spleen.

Blood tests: Parasite is easily detectable in the blood.

Risk: Severe in children and immunocompromised individuals; rarely causes myocarditis or meningoencephalitis.

2. Chronic Phase

Duration: Can last for life.

Subtypes (Based on Manifestations):

A. Indeterminate Form

No symptoms. Normal heart and digestive tests. It may remain like this for life or progress to symptomatic forms.



B. Cardiac Form (Chronic Chagasic Cardiomyopathy)

Occurs in ~20-30% of infected people. Symptoms: Arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat) Heart failure Sudden cardiac death Cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) Thromboembolism



C. Digestive Form (Mega-syndromes)

Occurs in ~10% of chronic cases. Mainly affects the esophagus and colon. Symptoms: Megaesophagus : Difficulty swallowing, regurgitation, weight loss. Megacolon : Severe constipation, abdominal distension.



D. Cardiodigestive Form

Rare but severe. A combination of cardiac and digestive symptoms.



Diagnosis:

1. Acute Phase Diagnosis (first 8 weeks post-infection)

In this early stage, parasitemia is high , so direct detection methods are preferred.

a. Microscopy

Thick and thin blood smears (Giemsa-stained) to visualize T. cruzi trypomastigotes.

Most effective in symptomatic acute infections (e.g. congenital cases).

b. Microhematocrit / Buffy coat concentration

Concentrates blood to increase sensitivity of parasite detection under microscope.

c. PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

Detects T. cruzi DNA in blood.

Highly sensitive and specific; especially useful when microscopy is inconclusive.

2. Chronic Phase Diagnosis (months to years after infection)

In the chronic stage, parasitemia is low , so indirect methods (serology) are used.

a. Serologic Tests (Antibody Detection)

At least two different serologic tests using different formats or antigens are recommended due to variable sensitivity/specificity.

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Detects anti-T. cruzi IgG antibodies.

Indirect Hemagglutination Assay (IHA)

Indirect Immunofluorescence (IFA)

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) (for screening in field settings)

Important: A person is considered seropositive if two tests based on different principles are positive.

b. PCR (less commonly used in chronic phase)

Sometimes used in research or to assess treatment success.

It may be negative even in infected individuals.

3. Congenital Chagas Disease

PCR or microscopy of neonatal blood within the first month.

Serology at 9–12 months (maternal antibodies should have cleared; persistence indicates infection).

4. Additional Tests (used less commonly or for research)

Culture (blood in special medium) – rarely used.

Xenodiagnosis – experimental method using lab-reared bugs.

Therapy:

1. Antiparasitic Treatment

These drugs are most effective in the acute phase and early chronic phase (especially in children and young adults). Less effective in late chronic cases, but may still be used to prevent progression.

Benznidazole: First-line treatment. Better tolerated.

Nifurtimox: Alternative if benznidazole is not available or not tolerated.

Duration : Benznidazole: 60 days orally Nifurtimox: 60–90 days orally



2. Monitoring and Supportive Care

Especially important in chronic Chagas disease with cardiac or gastrointestinal involvement.

Cardiac Management : Antiarrhythmic drugs or natural agents (Taurine, L-Carnitine, L-Arginine) Pacemaker or ICD (if indicated) Heart failure treatment (e.g., ACE inhibitors, beta blockers or natural alternatives) Heart transplant (in end-stage cases)

Gastrointestinal Management : Treat megacolon or megaesophagus symptomatically (e.g., surgery, laxatives, dietary changes)



3. Special Populations

Congenital Chagas : Treat infected newborns immediately (high cure rate)

Immunosuppressed patients (e.g., HIV) : High risk of reactivation — requires urgent treatment and long-term monitoring

Pregnancy: Antiparasitic drugs are not recommended during pregnancy; monitor baby post-delivery

Side Effects of Antiparasitic Drugs

Benznidazole : Rash, peripheral neuropathy, bone marrow suppression

Nifurtimox: GI upset, insomnia, irritability, neuropathy

Both require close monitoring during treatment.

Availability

Available in Latin America through national Chagas control programs

In the U.S., benznidazole and nifurtimox are available via the CDC or through licensed distribution channels

