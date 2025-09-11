A most brilliant self-taught though leader has been sacrificed. This most ruthless and horrible assassination is just one of many in recent years. School and Church shootings, violent and vicious attacks on innocent people, are a torment to our nation and a systemic issue needing a resolution in our culture and our nation. These attacks expose a huge mental illness crisis and evil in our society.

And… on the anniversary of 9-11, please take a moment of silence and pray for all the victims of this horrible attack on American soil.