Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adknanny's avatar
Adknanny
11m

Some demons can only be cast out through fasting and prayer. Pray the Rosary every day, and encourage everyone to do the same. It is a walk with Mary, along with her Holy Son's, here on earth. It is through a loving Mother's eyes that she intercedes for us to the Father.

Never give up, never yield, always have trust, always have hope, have faith, and pray always,

That is Charlie Kirk's legacy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie K's avatar
Julie K
5m

The spiritual war between good and evil is alive more than ever. 😥A one in a million guy 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Yusuf JP Saleeby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture