Charlie Kirk RIP
A most unfortunate assassination for the nation. Hate and Violence have to go. Too many incidents of late.
A most brilliant self-taught though leader has been sacrificed. This most ruthless and horrible assassination is just one of many in recent years. School and Church shootings, violent and vicious attacks on innocent people, are a torment to our nation and a systemic issue needing a resolution in our culture and our nation. These attacks expose a huge mental illness crisis and evil in our society.
And… on the anniversary of 9-11, please take a moment of silence and pray for all the victims of this horrible attack on American soil.
Some demons can only be cast out through fasting and prayer. Pray the Rosary every day, and encourage everyone to do the same. It is a walk with Mary, along with her Holy Son's, here on earth. It is through a loving Mother's eyes that she intercedes for us to the Father.
Never give up, never yield, always have trust, always have hope, have faith, and pray always,
That is Charlie Kirk's legacy.
The spiritual war between good and evil is alive more than ever. 😥A one in a million guy 🙏🏻