Choline and how it helps our brains
A follow-up article, as promised after my post on Inositol.
Choline is an essential nutrient your body needs for brain function, cell structure, liver health, and metabolism. It’s often grouped with the B-vitamins, but technically it isn’t a vitamin. Choline is a quaternary ammonium cation. The cholines are a family of water-soluble quaternary ammonium compounds. Choline is the parent compound of the choline class, consisting of an ethanolamine residue having three methyl groups attached to the same nitrogen atom.
Choline hydroxide is known as choline base. It is hygroscopic and thus often encountered as a colorless, viscous, hydrated syrup that smells of trimethylamine (TMA), described as a rotting fish odor. Aqueous solutions of choline are stable, but the compound slowly breaks down to ethylene glycol, polyethylene glycols, and TMA. Humans make it in our liver, but not in amounts necessary for optimal health. Examples of choline compounds are phosphatidylcholine (PC) and acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter.
What choline does in the body…
1. Brain & nerve function
Needed to make acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory, mood, and muscle control. Eggy yolks = good brain health
2. Cell membranes
Helps build phospholipids (like lecithin) that form the structure of every cell membrane.
3. Liver & fat metabolism
Helps move fats out of the liver and supports lipid metabolism. ( may be a good solution for fatty liver disease )
4. Methylation & gene regulation
Provides methyl groups used in DNA synthesis and metabolic reactions.
Why it’s considered essential…
Your liver makes a little, but not enough, so you must get most from food.
Deficiency can contribute to:
Fatty liver
Muscle damage
Cognitive issues (in severe deficiency)
Some main food sources include
Egg yolks**
Liver and organ meats**
Beef, chicken, fish
Dairy
Soybeans and legumes
Some vegetables and whole grains
**some of the highest choline content, another example as to why eggs are good for you (especially the yolk).
Typical daily needs (approx.)
Adult men: ~550 mg/day
Adult women: ~425 mg/day
Higher in pregnancy/breastfeeding
But some FxMed clinicians suggest higher doses
Choline for brain / dementia prevention
Choline supplements (CDP-choline, alpha-GPC, etc.)
Choline and methylation / MTHFR
Choline and fatty liver interventions
What do you know about lithium orotate? I thought it was beneficial for brain and memory function.
I’ve commented on this in several Substacks, but here I go again anyway…
I have small fiber neuropathy. My doctor has an IV clinic. He was having good success with diabetic neuropathy using IV phosphatidylcholine. So we decided to try it on my small fiber neuropathy. I burn like a bad sunburn from head to toe. My daily pain medicine dose went from 160 mg per day down to 30 mg per day. Something about PC was able to reduce my pain. They say pain is in your brain. Whatever effect PC is having on my brain, it is effecting my pain.