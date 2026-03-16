Choline is an essential nutrient your body needs for brain function, cell structure, liver health, and metabolism. It’s often grouped with the B-vitamins, but technically it isn’t a vitamin. Choline is a quaternary ammonium cation. The cholines are a family of water-soluble quaternary ammonium compounds. Choline is the parent compound of the choline class, consisting of an ethanolamine residue having three methyl groups attached to the same nitrogen atom.

Choline hydroxide is known as choline base. It is hygroscopic and thus often encountered as a colorless, viscous, hydrated syrup that smells of trimethylamine (TMA), described as a rotting fish odor. Aqueous solutions of choline are stable, but the compound slowly breaks down to ethylene glycol, polyethylene glycols, and TMA. Humans make it in our liver, but not in amounts necessary for optimal health. Examples of choline compounds are phosphatidylcholine (PC) and acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter.

What choline does in the body…

1. Brain & nerve function

Needed to make acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory, mood, and muscle control. Eggy yolks = good brain health

2. Cell membranes

Helps build phospholipids (like lecithin) that form the structure of every cell membrane.

3. Liver & fat metabolism

Helps move fats out of the liver and supports lipid metabolism. ( may be a good solution for fatty liver disease )

4. Methylation & gene regulation

Provides methyl groups used in DNA synthesis and metabolic reactions.

Why it’s considered essential…

Your liver makes a little, but not enough, so you must get most from food.

Deficiency can contribute to:

Fatty liver

Muscle damage

Cognitive issues (in severe deficiency)

Some main food sources include

Egg yolks**

Liver and organ meats**

Beef, chicken, fish

Dairy

Soybeans and legumes

Some vegetables and whole grains **some of the highest choline content, another example as to why eggs are good for you (especially the yolk).



Typical daily needs (approx.)

Adult men: ~550 mg/day

Adult women: ~425 mg/day

Higher in pregnancy/breastfeeding But some FxMed clinicians suggest higher doses

