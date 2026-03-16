Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Fain Zimmerman's avatar
Fain Zimmerman
11h

What do you know about lithium orotate? I thought it was beneficial for brain and memory function.

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1 reply by Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Paulette's avatar
Paulette
11h

I’ve commented on this in several Substacks, but here I go again anyway…

I have small fiber neuropathy. My doctor has an IV clinic. He was having good success with diabetic neuropathy using IV phosphatidylcholine. So we decided to try it on my small fiber neuropathy. I burn like a bad sunburn from head to toe. My daily pain medicine dose went from 160 mg per day down to 30 mg per day. Something about PC was able to reduce my pain. They say pain is in your brain. Whatever effect PC is having on my brain, it is effecting my pain.

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