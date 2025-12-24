Church of the Holy Sepulcher: The Holiest Christian Site

In this installment of ‘Larger Than Life: Architecture Through the Ages,’ we visit a 4th-century Jerusalem church that has survived centuries of conflict.

The Christian Quarter, built around the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, is one of the four quarters in the walled Old City of Jerusalem. LALS STOCK/Shutterstock

Michelle Plastrik with the Epoch Times and edits and additions from Dr. Saleeby | Updated: 11/25/2025

Nestled in the narrow streets of the Old City of Jerusalem is the monumentally important Church of the Holy Sepulcher, the most sacred Christian complex. The church is believed to be on the specific site of Golgotha, also known as Calvary, where Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection occurred. The original ecclesiastical construction, built by Emperor Constantine, was consecrated in 335. In the nearly 1,700 years since, much of its architecture has sustained damage from conquest, pillaging, earthquakes, and fire, necessitating repeated reconstruction. Today, architecture that showcases Roman-Byzantine, medieval Romanesque, 19th-century, and modern-day influences can be seen. The interior consists of an array of chapels, courtyards, domes, altars, and a crypt that covers about 1 1/4 acres. Reaching 112 feet tall, the rotunda is the church’s highest point.

Uniquely, six Christian denominations share the space: Greek Orthodox, Latin (Roman Catholic Franciscans), Armenian Apostolic, Syrian Orthodox, Coptic Orthodox, and Ethiopian Orthodox. The first three groups are the most powerful and thus have the most allocated space. There have been long-standing conflicts between all of the sects over ownership rights, and some parts of the church are still contested. Their tenuous coexistence is made possible by the Status Quo. The Status Quo is a set of historic rules and laws set out by the Ottoman Empire governing relations between the communities. The three principal orders are bound to unanimous agreements on a host of issues affecting shared spaces, from scheduling the opening of the church’s door to undertaking much-needed repairs. Today, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher welcomes millions of pilgrims each year. Ongoing archaeological excavations uncover new and exciting insights about the site’s history, while continuing restoration endeavors to preserve the complex for future millennia.

Here are some interesting facts about the Church of the Holy Sepulcher—one of the most sacred and fascinating sites in Christianity:

🌟 1. It Contains Two of Christianity’s Holiest Sites

Within the same complex are:

Golgotha (Calvary) – the place believed to be where Jesus was crucified.

The Tomb of Jesus – where Christians believe He was buried and resurrected.

Few religious sites in the world hold multiple core events in one location.

🕊️ 2. The Original Church Was Built by Emperor Constantine in the 4th Century

After Constantine legalized Christianity and made it the ‘‘faith’’ of the Roman Empire, his mother, Saint Helena, traveled to Jerusalem (around AD 326) to locate places associated with Jesus’ life. She identified the site, leading to the first church being built here.

🔥 3. Site of the “Holy Fire” Miracle Every Year

On Orthodox Holy Saturday, a flame believed by many worshippers to be miraculously lit inside Jesus’ tomb is used to spread light to thousands of candles. This ritual has been recorded for over 1,000 years.

🕊️ 4. Six Christian Denominations Share the Church (Often Uneasily)

The church is jointly controlled by:

Greek Orthodox

Roman Catholic (Franciscan)

Armenian Apostolic

Coptic Orthodox

Syriac Orthodox

Ethiopian Orthodox

Tensions over who owns which chapel or stairway have lasted centuries. A plan is in place to keep the peace….

🔑 5. A Muslim Family Holds the Keys

To prevent Christian sects from fighting over access, a Muslim family has held and guarded the keys to the church for more than 800 years. Two families—the Nuseibeh and Joudeh—traditionally open and close the church daily. Quite interesting that in the Holy Land it requires the Muslims to hold Christian’s feet to the fire for peace's sake.

🪧 6. The Immovable Ladder Has Not Been Moved for Centuries

A wooden ladder has sat under a window on the ledge of the church façade since at least the 1700s. Because of the rigid “status quo” agreement that freezes changes unless all churches agree, no one is allowed to move it—so it stays there to this day.

🧱 7. The Tomb Was Opened for the First Time in Centuries in 2016

During restoration, the marble covering the tomb (the Edicule) was removed for the first time since at least 1555. Archeologists found:

A rock surface consistent with ancient burial sites

Traces of a second marble slab added later

The tomb was resealed after it was studied.

🕍 8. Built Over a Former Pagan Temple

Before Constantine’s construction, the area had a Roman Temple to Venus built by Emperor Hadrian, likely in an attempt to suppress Christian worship at the site believed to be Jesus’ tomb.

🧭 9. The Layout Is Surprisingly Complex

Inside, it doesn’t look like a typical cathedral. Instead, it’s a patchwork of shrines, chapels, and architectural styles—reflecting centuries of destruction from wars, earthquakes, rebuilding, and negotiation.

The parvis, or enclosed courtyard, leads to the church’s Crusader-era entrance. An exterior example of one of the Status Quo’s rules is the small “Immovable Ladder” that has been on a ledge under a window (R) since at least the 18th century. Jurisdiction is unclear, so it cannot be touched. Descendants from two Muslim families have been keepers of the door and its key since the 12th century to prevent Christian infighting over access. Roofsoldier/Shutterstock

The Stone of the Anointing is visible directly upon entering the church. Highly venerated by the Orthodox and adorned with standing candlesticks and a row of eight lamps, this reddish slab commemorates the anointing of the body of Jesus by Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea. The first recorded mention of it in the complex was by a pilgrim in 1288. paparazzza/Shutterstock

Hidden, often overlooked, or rarely visited spots inside (and around) the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Many visitors miss these completely—even though some are among the most atmospheric places in the entire complex.

1. The Chapel of St. Helena

Located deep underground and reached by a long staircase, this Armenian-controlled chapel sits on the level of old quarry tunnels.

It’s one of the quietest places in the church.

Its walls contain ancient pilgrim graffiti—including crosses carved nearly 1,000 years ago.

🗡️ 2. The Chapel of the Invention of the True Cross

Even further below St. Helena’s Chapel is a small, cave-like room where tradition says Saint Helena found the True Cross.

The atmosphere is very different from the crowded upper church.

Many tour groups never descend this far.

3. The Prison of Christ (Armenian Chapel of St. James the Less)

Often overlooked because it’s tucked into a corner near the main entrance.

Medieval Christians believed this was where Jesus was held before crucifixion .

Though not archaeologically confirmed, it’s a fascinating historical devotion site.

4. The Crusader Chapel of St. Mary of Egypt

Hidden behind a small door near the Stone of Anointing.

It’s rarely open, but when it is, you can see the remnants of Crusader-era architecture and frescoes.

5. The Ethiopian Orthodox Rooftop Monastery (Deir es-Sultan)

Most visitors never realize you can walk onto the roof of the Holy Sepulcher to a tiny Ethiopian monastic village.

Mud huts, narrow alleys, and quiet courtyards

A stark contrast to the grand basilica below

Contains the Chapel of the Four Living Creatures

6. The Coptic Orthodox Oratory Behind the Tomb

Behind the Edicule (the tomb structure) is a narrow passage you can easily miss.

Inside is a small Coptic chapel , it is often occupied by a solitary monk.

It feels like a portal into the early centuries of Christianity.

🛡️ 7. The Chapel of the Derision

Just off the main Rotunda, linked to the Franciscan areas.

Tradition holds that this was where Jesus was mocked by Roman soldiers.

This chapel contains beautiful medieval mosaics.

🕱 8. Adam’s Chapel Beneath Golgotha

Many miss the stairs leading under Calvary.

A window shows the crack in the rock , traditionally believed to be split by the earthquake during the crucifixion of Jesus.

According to medieval Christian tradition, Adam (the first man) was buried here—hence the chapel’s name.

9. The Franciscan Chapel of St. Mary Magdalene

Above the Stone of Anointing on an upper level.

Small, peaceful, and reached by a staircase few tourists explore.

Gorgeous mosaics depicting Mary Magdalene encountering the risen Christ.

10. The “Little Stone Chapel” (Chapel of the Apparition)

A quiet Franciscan space near the entrance.

Tradition says Jesus appeared to His Holy Mother Mary here after the Resurrection.

Often open for silent prayer and rarely visited unless you look for it.

The rotunda (known also as anastasis, Greek for “resurrection”) reflects the original Constantinian basilica design with its alternating pillars, column groups, and sizable windows. The larger of the church’s two domes, it is among the best-preserved areas. The dome is decorated with a starburst of 12 tongues of light. These rays represent the apostles. The small structure within the rotunda’s center is the Edicule, where it is believed that Jesus lay buried for three days before his resurrection. Israfoto/Shutterstock

The Edicule (“little house”) encloses the Chapel of the Angel and Christ’s burial chamber. Destroyed and rebuilt four times, the current edifice with an onion-shaped cupola (above the painting of Christ) was constructed in the Ottoman baroque style by the Greek Orthodox community in 1810. It is shared by the orders, and in 2016, they finally agreed on an urgent restoration plan. maziarz/Shutterstock

The Greek Orthodox Church controls the Katholikon, the space in front of the Edicule. At the Katholikon’s rear is the iconostasis, a partition of icons dividing the altar from the nave featuring red marble arches and columns. Behind the iconostasis is the extant ribbed-vaulted, Crusader-era apse. In the 1960s, excavations beneath the Katholikon’s floor revealed the apse from Constantine’s original building near this spot. Natalia Tretiakova/Shutterstock

The dome of the Katholikon is decorated with a modern Byzantine-style mosaic of Christ Pantocrator, translated as “All-Powerful” or “the Ruler of All.” This iconography is prevalent in the art of Eastern Christianity. Here, Christ is shown surrounded by Jerusalem’s bishops and patriarchs. The art is supported by arches joined with pendentives (triangular segments that support a dome) to Crusader-era columns. Shevchenko Andrey/Shutterstock

One descends a steep staircase of 22 steps from the Armenian Chapel of St. Helena to reach the Chapel of the Finding of the Cross. The lowest point of the entire church, the chapel is within an ancient limestone quarry that later became a cistern, or waterproof receptacle for water storage. According to tradition, this was where Empress Helena, mother of Constantine, discovered the True Cross. The space features faint traces of 12th-century frescos. maziarz/Shuterstock

I hope you enjoyed this virtual tour and history of this amazing church.