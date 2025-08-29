Politics from Epoch Times. With notes from Dr. Saleeby

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., (Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times). Dr. Saleeby opines in […]

Several top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stepped down following the ouster of Susan Monarez, the agency’s director.

Among those leaving the agency was Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

“I am unable to serve in an environment that treats CDC as a tool to generate policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health,” Daskalakis said in a letter posted on X Wednesday, shortly after the Department of Health and Human Services said Monarez was no longer director of the CDC.

[Funny Daskalakis says all this as he and his pisanos were tools and agents for the Bio-Medical Industry for so many decades. That is the pot calling the kettle black on the point of politics. -JP]

Daskalakis said the move was motivated in part by the removal of COVID-19 vaccines from immunization schedules for healthy children and pregnant women. He also said that as far as he is aware, no CDC experts have briefed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since Kennedy took office in February.

[How this numbskull cannot figure it out is beyond me. The reason the new HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. and his new crew at the HHS is not consulting with the enemy is because they are THE ENEMY of the people. They had their time at the CDC to make things right, and they squandered it and their reputations, and now in a passive-aggressive posturing, they strike back. Those with eyes wide open see right through them. -JP]

“I am not sure who the Secretary is listening to, but it is quite certainly not to us,” he wrote.

[Hey FYI, he is listening to opinions and the science from the OTHER SIDE. Folks like CHD and IMA with honest scientific medicine to support their positions. That is who he is listening to. Not the liars from the captured pharma side. -JP]

Daniel Jernigan, director of the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, has also resigned.

“Over the last few months, it really has been a different approach to things,” Jernigan said. “We were asked to host a number of individuals that were brought in specifically to review and revise scientific information we had thought was settled—information about vaccines and vaccine safety.”

[Hey Jernigan, don’t let the door hit your back on the way out. -JP]

Also exiting is Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer, who said that Monarez’s attempts to be transparent, including posting documents for public comment, had been blocked. [Censorship (if that is the truth) stings does it not? -JP]

“She was given feedback from HHS that those couldn’t happen, and she was called to a meeting with the secretary on Monday,” Houry said. “For us, we knew that if our scientific leader couldn’t make changes like that, we could no longer stay.” [The American public thanks you for removing yourself from that position. -JP]

[When my wife asks me to take the trash out to the street for pick-up the next morning, I take it ALL out. As they clean up the CDC, NIH, FDA, etc. they need to take all the trash to the street. The house will smell much better. -JP]